Transportation

Over 2,000 US Flights Grounded Amid Severe Weather and Aircraft Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Over 2,000 US Flights Grounded Amid Severe Weather and Aircraft Concerns

A turbulent storm sweeping across the United States precipitated the cancellation of over 2,000 flights on Friday, throwing into chaos the travel plans of thousands and underscoring the vulnerability of transportation infrastructure to extreme weather events. The severe weather conditions, characterized by heavy snowfall, forceful winds, and rain, disrupted various regions of the country, with airports in the hardest-hit areas reporting the most cancellations and delays.

Flight Disruptions Across Major Airlines

The tempest’s far-reaching effects were felt across major airlines, prompting them to issue travel advisories and waivers for passengers needing to alter their itineraries. United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines were the most impacted, reporting significant disruptions to their schedules. Southwest Airlines led the list of cancellations with 401 flights, followed closely by SkyWest, which had 358 cancellations.

Storm’s Impact: Beyond the Airports

However, the storm’s impact extended far beyond airports and flight schedules. The National Weather Service sounded alarms about potential blizzard conditions and significant snowfall in the Midwest/Great Lakes region. The storm system also posed a threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, in the Deep South and Southeast, prompting authorities to discourage unnecessary travel. For those that had to venture out, they were advised to anticipate hazardous conditions.

Grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 Adds to Disruptions

Adding to the weather-induced disruptions was the recent grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9s by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This move impacted both United and Alaska Airlines, with Alaska Airlines announcing the cancellation of all Max 9 flights through the weekend. This affected between 110 and 150 flights per day, significantly exacerbating the disruption for passengers.

The storm’s aftermath and the ongoing flight cancellations underscore the pressing need for robust safety measures and contingency plans in the face of extreme weather events. As climate-related disruptions become increasingly commonplace, the resilience of our transportation networks will be tested, and their ability to adapt will shape the future of travel.

Transportation United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

