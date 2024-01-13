en English
Over 1,150 Guns Seized on K-12 Campuses: A Close Call at Roswell High School

January 12, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
In a disturbing revelation, an investigation by the Washington Post has uncovered that more than 1,150 guns were seized on K-12 campuses during the previous school year, averting potential tragedies. An incident at Roswell High School on January 4, 2023, serves as a stark reminder of the threats lurking in our educational institutions and the importance of quick, decisive actions in mitigating them.

Swift Action Averts Potential Crisis

At Roswell High School, School Resource Officer Anna Romero, in conjunction with security guards and an assistant principal, demonstrated commendable alacrity in handling an alarming situation. Alerted by a student about the presence of a gun in a classroom, the team sprung into action, formulating a plan and locating the student in question in under a minute.

Despite encountering a hurdle in the form of an outdated photo from PowerSchool, a security guard‘s timely assistance led to the identification of the student. Upon entering the classroom, Romero detained the student while the security guard discovered the gun concealed in his waistband, successfully securing it without alerting any of the other students to the incident.

Unregistered Firearm Raises Concerns

The confiscated gun, as per the police report, is described as a Polymer80 – a concerning detail as this weapon bears no serial number, making it an untraceable ‘ghost gun’. This incident not only highlights the precarious security conditions in schools but also underscores the ease with which such weapons can infiltrate these supposed safe havens.

Call for Parental Involvement in Student Lives

Officer Romero, driven by her maternal instincts and the memory of the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, underscored her unwavering commitment to the safety of students. She urged parents to play a more active role in the lives of their children as a preventive measure against such incidents. Romero stressed the importance of learning from mistakes, promoting growth, and nurturing students into responsible adults.

While this incident ended without harm, it serves as a stern reminder of the urgent need for improved security measures and greater parental involvement to safeguard our children’s future.

Education Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

