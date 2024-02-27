Outlaw Festival 2024: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Mellencamp to Perform in Spokane

The Outlaw Festival is gearing up to bring an unforgettable day of music to Spokane, Washington, with the legendary trio of Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp taking the stage. Scheduled for August 9 at 5:30 p.m., the event at ONE Stadium promises a vibrant mix of performances, food, and festival activities, catering to a wide audience of music lovers.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Lineup

The festival's headliners, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp, are set to deliver a series of electrifying performances, making this event a significant highlight of Spokane's cultural calendar. With tickets going on sale March 1 at 10:00 a.m., fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see these icons share the stage. Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $299.50, offering various options for attendees.

Festival Attractions

Advertisment

In addition to the musical performances, the Outlaw Festival will feature an array of activities and food options, providing a comprehensive festival experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the festival atmosphere, enjoying everything from local culinary delights to interactive entertainment options designed to complement the musical lineup.

Impact on Spokane

This event is expected to draw a significant number of visitors to Spokane, spotlighting the city as a key cultural destination. The collaboration of these musical giants at ONE Stadium not only enhances Spokane's reputation but also contributes to the local economy by boosting tourism and related business activities. The Outlaw Festival is poised to create lasting memories for both residents and visitors alike.

As the Outlaw Festival approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a historic day of music in Spokane. With such a legendary lineup, the event is a testament to the enduring appeal of these music icons and their impact on the cultural landscape. This festival not only offers an opportunity for fans to experience live performances by their favorite artists but also serves as a celebration of music's unifying power.