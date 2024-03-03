Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition Launches with Exclusive Collector's Items and Expansion

Annapurna Interactive and Mobius Digital, in collaboration with iam8bit, are set to release a special edition of the critically acclaimed game Outer Wilds. Dubbed the Archaeologist Edition, this version will not only feature the game's significant expansion, Echoes of the Eye, but will also include a collection of exclusive collector's items. Fans of the game can look forward to this edition becoming available for the Nintendo Switch and PS5, with retail pricing set at $40 and the Collector's Edition at $100.

Advertisment

Special Edition Contents Revealed

The Archaeologist Edition aims to immerse players deeper into the Outer Wilds universe. Alongside the base game and Echoes of the Eye expansion, the package includes a foldout planetary chart poster created by Mobius Digital concept artist Ian Jacobson. The Collector's Edition enhances the experience with a Canvas Traveler's Adventure Bag, an Explorer's journal and game sleeve, Chert's signature bandana, a set of 7 Planetary Patches, and an Eye of the universe clasp. A bonus item from a doomed timeline adds a mysterious allure to this edition. With these items, players can further engage with the game's lore and universe, making the exploration even more rewarding.

Additional Collectibles and Availability

Advertisment

For those looking to dive deeper into the art and design of Outer Wilds, the Archaeologist Edition offers the Art of Outer Wilds Hardcover Book. This 300-page book is packed with concept art, including never-before-seen images and insights into the game's creative direction by Wesley Martin, Art Director at Mobius Digital. The book's design was led by Ian Jacobson, with contributions from Laleh Roya Azarshin and Josh Lanphear. Moreover, the Echoes of the Eye 2xLP Vinyl Soundtrack is set to ship in Q2 2024, featuring music by Andrew Prahlow and album art by Ian Jacobson, further enriching the game's immersive experience.

Release Details and Expectations

The Retail Edition of Outer Wilds, including all aforementioned content, is scheduled for release on June 27, with the iam8bit Collector's Edition shipping in Q3 2024. The anticipation for this special edition is high among the game's community, as it promises to offer not only an enhanced gaming experience but also a treasure trove of collectibles for fans. The unique combination of gameplay, art, and music encapsulated in this edition underscores the game's theme of exploration and discovery, inviting players to delve deeper into its mysteries.

The release of the Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition marks a significant moment for fans and newcomers alike, offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore the game's universe in new and exciting ways. With its thoughtful inclusion of gameplay expansions, art, and music, this edition stands as a testament to the game's enduring appeal and the creative vision of its developers. As players await the arrival of their Collector's Edition, they can look forward to embarking on yet another extraordinary journey through the cosmos of Outer Wilds, filled with wonder, discovery, and unparalleled adventure.