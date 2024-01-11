en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Outdoors Industry Leader Jon ‘Buck’ McNeely Passes Away at 63

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Outdoors Industry Leader Jon ‘Buck’ McNeely Passes Away at 63

Jon Steven ‘Buck’ McNeely, a prominent figure in the outdoors industry and a passionate advocate for gun rights, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, January 7, 2024. He was 63.

Life and Legacy

Born on September 27, 1960, in Cape Girardeau, Buck was the son of Bob and Sharon Wieser McNeely. He attended Hughson High School and furthered his education at Southeast Missouri State University. Buck married his love, LaDonna Kay Sims, on April 18, 1991, in Las Vegas. His personal and professional lives were deeply intertwined with his passion for the outdoors.

Business Ventures and Commitments

Buck was the CEO and president of Outdoorsman International and Timberwolf Productions. These businesses mirrored his love for the wilderness and his dedication to sharing it with others. His leadership was characterized by a strong vision and unwavering commitment to his work.

Community and Beliefs

A committed member of Lynwood Baptist Church, Buck was known for his Christian patriotism. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, and was respected for his staunch defense of gun rights. His personal interests included avid reading and his family. Celebrated as a devoted father and husband, Buck’s legacy extends beyond his professional accomplishments.

Survived by Family

Buck is survived by his wife, LaDonna, two sons, Max (engaged to Samantha Landers) and Rex, his parents, a sister Lori Jean McCormick, his mother-in-law Betty McCormick, and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 15, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with the funeral service immediately following, officiated by Rev. Mark Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Buck can be made to Lynwood Christian Academy.

0
Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
2 hours ago
Remembering Evelyn Joan Brewer: A Life of Service and Education
The education and service community of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pays tribute to Evelyn Joan Brewer, who passed away on January 11, 2024, following a prolonged illness. Aged 94, Brewer’s life was marked by her dedication to education, healthcare, and community service. A Life Dedicated to Education and Service Born on February 22, 1929, in Ossian,
Remembering Evelyn Joan Brewer: A Life of Service and Education
Unexpected Demise of Christopher Leonard 'Chris' Rice: A Life of Versatility and Love
3 hours ago
Unexpected Demise of Christopher Leonard 'Chris' Rice: A Life of Versatility and Love
Investigation Concludes in Sea Captain's Death: The State of Digital Journalism
6 hours ago
Investigation Concludes in Sea Captain's Death: The State of Digital Journalism
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
2 hours ago
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
Remembering Judith Whitcomb Hall: A Life of Teaching, Adventure, and Community
2 hours ago
Remembering Judith Whitcomb Hall: A Life of Teaching, Adventure, and Community
American Journalist Gonzalo Lira Dies in Ukrainian Prison: A Grim Reminder of Journalistic Perils
2 hours ago
American Journalist Gonzalo Lira Dies in Ukrainian Prison: A Grim Reminder of Journalistic Perils
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
14 seconds
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
3 mins
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
4 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
8 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
8 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
15 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
19 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
22 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
23 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
37 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app