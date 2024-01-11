Outdoors Industry Leader Jon ‘Buck’ McNeely Passes Away at 63

Jon Steven ‘Buck’ McNeely, a prominent figure in the outdoors industry and a passionate advocate for gun rights, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, January 7, 2024. He was 63.

Life and Legacy

Born on September 27, 1960, in Cape Girardeau, Buck was the son of Bob and Sharon Wieser McNeely. He attended Hughson High School and furthered his education at Southeast Missouri State University. Buck married his love, LaDonna Kay Sims, on April 18, 1991, in Las Vegas. His personal and professional lives were deeply intertwined with his passion for the outdoors.

Business Ventures and Commitments

Buck was the CEO and president of Outdoorsman International and Timberwolf Productions. These businesses mirrored his love for the wilderness and his dedication to sharing it with others. His leadership was characterized by a strong vision and unwavering commitment to his work.

Community and Beliefs

A committed member of Lynwood Baptist Church, Buck was known for his Christian patriotism. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, and was respected for his staunch defense of gun rights. His personal interests included avid reading and his family. Celebrated as a devoted father and husband, Buck’s legacy extends beyond his professional accomplishments.

Survived by Family

Buck is survived by his wife, LaDonna, two sons, Max (engaged to Samantha Landers) and Rex, his parents, a sister Lori Jean McCormick, his mother-in-law Betty McCormick, and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 15, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with the funeral service immediately following, officiated by Rev. Mark Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Buck can be made to Lynwood Christian Academy.