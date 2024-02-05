Outdoor Living Supply Acquires The Rock Place, Expands into Tennessee

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a prominent distributor of outdoor living products, has announced the acquisition of The Rock Place, a renowned distributor of hardscape, natural and manufactured stone, porcelain, and landscape products. With this move, OLS extends its reach into Tennessee, adding four strategic locations within the greater Nashville market, and enhancing its portfolio.

Expanding Footprint in Greater Nashville

The Rock Place, a business with a history stretching back to 1908, is well-known for its substantial regional presence and unwavering commitment to customer service. Its owners, Lee and William Marbet, have firmly established The Rock Place as a significant player in its field. Lee Marbet, who is in charge of operations, will maintain a regional leadership role within OLS post-acquisition. This continuity of leadership is expected to ensure a seamless transition for customers, suppliers, and employees, preserving the established relationships and operations.

A Partnership Anchored on Shared Values

As they join forces, both OLS and The Rock Place are set to benefit from their shared commitment to customer service and growth vision. Brian Price, CEO of OLS, has voiced his excitement about the integration of The Rock Place into the OLS family. He highlighted the synergies between the two companies, emphasizing their shared values and the potential for further growth in the middle Tennessee region.

Anticipating Growth and Value

While the financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, the partnership anticipates generating growth, additional value, and expanded opportunities for employees and customers alike. The combined strength of OLS's distribution platform and The Rock Place's established regional presence creates a promising path for expansion. Legal advice for the deal was provided by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.

As the landscape of outdoor living supply evolves, this strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in OLS's expansion journey. With a broader geographical footprint and a reinforced commitment to customer service, OLS is poised to navigate the future with confidence, delivering enhanced value to its customers and stakeholders.