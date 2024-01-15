en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Outdoor Faucet Covers: The New Winter Essential Soaring in Popularity

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Outdoor Faucet Covers: The New Winter Essential Soaring in Popularity

As winter winds sweep across the United States, homeowners are scrambling to safeguard their outdoor pipes from freezing—a commonplace yet potentially costly issue during the colder months. A particular preventative measure, the use of outdoor faucet covers, is snowballing in popularity. These innovative covers, designed to insulate faucets from freezing temperatures, wind, snow, and rain, are currently witnessing a spectacular surge in sales on Amazon—reporting a 300 percent increase in the last 24 hours alone.

Amazon: A Barometer of Consumer Trends

Amazon’s Movers and Shakers charts, which monitor real-time purchasing trends, reflect this sudden upswing in demand. The top-selling covers feature a range of styles and designs—each tailored to withstand the rigors of winter. Among the frontrunners are covers with polyester exteriors and insulating cotton fillings, sets with waterproof coatings and reflective strips, and taller models designed to protect not just the faucet, but a substantial portion of the pipe as well.

Faucet Covers: A Winter Essential

Positive reviews from shoppers underscore the rising status of these faucet covers as a winter home protection essential. From their ease of installation—thanks to Velcro designs—to their high visibility at night due to reflective strips, these covers are earning high marks from consumers. The affordability of these products, with prices starting at just over $4.50 per cover, also makes them an accessible solution for the many homeowners looking to prevent pipe damage caused by freezing.

A Response to Brutal Winter Weather

The brutal winter weather impacting the US is driving this spike in faucet cover sales. Plumbers often advise homeowners to let their faucets drip or stream to prevent freezing and suggest covering outside faucets with specific covers or insulation. The wind can exacerbate freezing and cause pipes to burst, so it is crucial to shield water-related areas from the wind. If pipes do freeze, homeowners can use tools such as a hair dryer or heat lamp to thaw them. Knowing the location of the main shut-off valve is also important in case of burst pipes, as repairs can run into thousands of dollars.

0
United States Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
40 seconds ago
Mike Novogratz Links U.S. Dollar's Reserve Status to Military Control of International Seas Amid Yemen Conflict
Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, has drawn a direct correlation between the U.S.’s command over international sea routes and its capacity to maintain the dollar’s standing as the world’s reserve currency. He opined that this control indirectly enables the U.S. to continually borrow at low rates. Novogratz’s comments followed the recent U.S. and U.K.
Mike Novogratz Links U.S. Dollar's Reserve Status to Military Control of International Seas Amid Yemen Conflict
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
1 min ago
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
Rise in Coyote Encounters Calls for New Measures in Seminole County, Florida
6 mins ago
Rise in Coyote Encounters Calls for New Measures in Seminole County, Florida
Modders Gear Up for Starfield Enhancement, Bethesda Readies Significant Update
1 min ago
Modders Gear Up for Starfield Enhancement, Bethesda Readies Significant Update
Tennessee Students Celebrate School Choice Week with Performances at Musicians Hall of Fame
1 min ago
Tennessee Students Celebrate School Choice Week with Performances at Musicians Hall of Fame
Financial Funds Bearish on U.S. Dollar: Implications for Currency Markets
1 min ago
Financial Funds Bearish on U.S. Dollar: Implications for Currency Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
22 seconds
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
24 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
28 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
31 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
37 seconds
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
38 seconds
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
45 seconds
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
56 seconds
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
57 seconds
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
44 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app