Outdoor Education: Transforming Learning in West Virginia

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Outdoor Education: Transforming Learning in West Virginia

Transforming young minds and instilling love for the home state, the Science Adventure School (SAS) in West Virginia has taken a unique approach towards outdoor education. This week-long camp for sixth graders, located at Summit Bechtel Reserve, is not just about adventure sports like mountain biking and archery, but also about understanding the science behind these sports and comprehending the pH level of water. The camp is an oasis for introverted students, providing them with an opportunity to connect with their peers and develop a bond with their surroundings.

Outdoor Education: The New Pathway to Learning

Backed primarily by private donors, the SAS program is designed to energize students and break down barriers. The program uses play as a purposeful tool in experiential and outdoor education, creating an engaging and interactive learning environment. This aligns with the approach of the Monongalia Forest School, targeted at younger children between the ages of 3-7. This initiative also uses outdoor education to instill confidence and a love for the outdoors in children, involving parents to extend this learning beyond traditional settings.

Implications and Impact on Mental Health

Outdoor education in West Virginia, including programs by Outward Bound, has had a notable impact on character building and mental health. This approach towards learning has become increasingly relevant, especially in the wake of a 62% increase in children seeking mental health care in 2022 due to the pandemic. The transformative power of outdoor education is evident in the immediate changes in students’ attitudes and confidence following their participation in the programs.

Critics and Proponents: The Debate Continues

Despite the apparent benefits of outdoor education, criticism centers around the lack of long-term research on its effects. However, proponents such as SAS Director Ali Jeney firmly believe in the transformative potential of these programs. The debate continues, but the immediate positive impacts on students’ attitudes and confidence are undeniable.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

