Outagamie Conservation Club Hosts 52nd Annual Sno-Mo/ATV Races in Hortonville

In the frosty heart of Hortonville, the 52nd annual Outagamie Conservation Club's Sno-Mo/ATV races roared to life, silencing initial weather-related apprehensions. The event, held on a frigid 1/3 mile iced track, showcased almost 50 distinctive race classes, welcoming competitors spanning the spectrum from sprightly youth to seasoned professionals.

Unyielding Spirit of Organizers

With races commencing at 11 a.m., the event was a testament to the unyielding spirit of the organizers who, against the odds, prepared the track within a tight one-week timeline. This Herculean effort was expedited by the recent subzero temperatures, which conjured about ten inches of solid ice on the race track.

Overcoming Weather Challenges

Organizers faced the daunting task of pouring millions of gallons of water to ensure the track's raceability, a challenge heightened by the warmer temperatures that had led to the cancellation of the races the previous year. The successful execution this year demonstrated an inspiring resilience and commitment to the sport.

More Than Just Races

The day was not merely about the races. The event also witnessed a special appearance by the Cold Beer Ice Bike Team, enhancing the thrill for the spectators. The availability of food, refreshments, and raffles throughout the day ensured a holistic experience for the attendees, making the event a grand success.