Out of the Garden Project Welcomes Beth Crise as New President, Aims to Double Food Aid

Beth Crise Takes Helm to Combat Food Insecurity, marking a significant leadership transition at Out of the Garden Project, a cornerstone nonprofit in the fight against hunger. With Beth's extensive experience and passion, the organization sets ambitious goals to expand its reach and impact amidst rising food insecurity challenges.

Leadership for a Hunger-Free Future

Appointed amidst growing demands at food distribution sites, Beth Crise's leadership comes at a critical time for Out of the Garden Project. The organization, under her guidance, plans to leverage her background in food insecurity and nonprofit management to significantly increase the number of families served weekly. This strategic push aligns with the organization's response to a 40% increase in demand at distribution sites, primarily due to local refugee resettlement efforts.

Expanding Community Partnerships

Crise's vision extends beyond immediate food distribution. She aims to deepen collaborations with Guilford Technical Community College and engage more actively with diverse faith communities in the Piedmont Triad. These partnerships are crucial for broadening the organization's support network and enhancing its capacity to address food insecurity on multiple fronts.

Continuing a Legacy of Impact

Since its inception in 2008, Out of the Garden Project has been a pivotal force in addressing hunger, distributing over 26 million meals. Beth Crise's appointment as President and Executive Director heralds a new chapter in the organization's history, promising to build on its legacy of hope and support for those in need. Her leadership is expected to steer the organization towards its goal of doubling its outreach and ensuring that no family in the community goes to bed hungry.

As Beth Crise steps into her role with a commitment to eradicating hunger, her leadership is anticipated to usher in a transformative era for Out of the Garden Project. The organization's focus on expanding its distribution sites and engaging with a broader coalition of community partners underscores its holistic approach to combating food insecurity. The community watches with hopeful anticipation as Out of the Garden Project embarks on this ambitious journey under Beth's stewardship, aiming to make a substantial difference in the lives of many.