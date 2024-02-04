'Our American Roots' Series to Demystify Appalachia with Expert Chad Berry

In an attempt to unravel the enigmas of culture in the United States, the 'Our American Roots: An Exploration of Cultures' program is set to launch its inaugural series. The first presentation, scheduled for Thursday, February 8, at the Consolidated Nuclear Services (CNS) New Hope Center in Oak Ridge, will focus on deciphering the complexities of Appalachia. The region, often touted as the most misunderstood in the United States, will be explored by Chad Berry, a seasoned expert in Appalachian studies.

Demystifying Appalachia

Chad Berry, who currently serves as the vice president for alumni, communications, and philanthropy, as well as the Goode Professor of Appalachian Studies and professor of history at Berea College in Kentucky, will be the torchbearer for the first event. Berry's extensive publication record in the domain of Appalachian studies positions him as a reliable voice to address the misconceptions about Appalachia and its people. The talk aims to shed light on the role of media and culture in shaping public perceptions of the region.

Series Overview

This four-part series, which kicks off with an understanding of Appalachia, will subsequently delve into topics like the persecution of an ethnic minority in China, Latino immigration laws, and the Jewish experience in the region. The 'Our American Roots' series is a joint venture by the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club and the Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning. It garners additional support from Berea College, CNS, and Oak Ridge Periodic Tables. The series is helmed by co-chairs Jim Palmer and Ruby Miller, with a primary focus on exploring the diverse cultural experiences in America.

Chad Berry: A Beacon in Appalachian Studies

Berry's accomplishments extend beyond his impressive academic positions. His work on Southern migration and visual literacy has earned him recognition and several awards for his teaching and contributions to the field. Apart from his academic pursuits, Berry is actively involved in various community organizations, further cementing his dedication to understanding and disseminating knowledge about cultural experiences.