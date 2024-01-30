Our America: In The Black - A Documentary on Wealth Building in the Black Community

ABC Owned Television Stations and Microsoft Philanthropy have partnered to produce a groundbreaking documentary titled "Our America: In The Black." The documentary aims to shed light on wealth-building within the Black community, a topic of paramount importance in today's socio-economic landscape.

Digital Inclusion as a Pathway to Prosperity

At the heart of the special is Microsoft Philanthropic specialist, Darrell Booker, who explores the role of inclusive digital programs in closing the racial wealth gap. With a focus on democratizing access to technology, Booker underscores the potential of such programs to uplift underserved communities and drive equality of opportunity.

Athletes: From the Field to the Community

The documentary also spotlights the transformative impact of non-profit sports programs on the financial well-being of youth in underserved communities. It highlights the influence of athletes, not just as sports personalities, but as role models and active contributors to community progress.

Non-profits Leading the Charge

One such non-profit, RISE, led by CEO Diahann Billings-Buford, is lauded for its efforts in educating and empowering the sports community to fight racial discrimination, promote social justice, and foster improved race relations. The special covers the partnership between RISE and Good Shepherd Services, focusing on a mentorship program aimed at career exploration to bridge the generational wealth gap.

Confronting Challenging Projections

Economic mobility manager, Raymond Reinoso, brings attention to the disquieting forecasts of net zero wealth for Black and Latino families in the coming decades. However, the documentary also serves as a beacon of hope, with financial literacy expert Dr. Jatali Belanton hoping the documentary will impart valuable knowledge on budgeting and financial management. Such knowledge, she believes, can equip individuals to avoid financial struggles, contribute meaningfully to their communities, and help lay the foundation for generational wealth.

The documentary, through its exploration of these themes, seeks to inspire community empowerment and generational wealth building, aided by the resources of Microsoft's nonprofit arm.