Ouachita Baptist University Student Amaya Hardin Emerges as Top Talent in Broadway Competition

Imagine the bright lights of the stage, the hushed anticipation of the audience, and the euphoric feeling of singing your heart out to a captivated crowd. That's the world that Amaya Hardin, a 20-year-old student from Ouachita Baptist University in Maumelle, entered when she stepped up to perform in Broadway World's Next on Stage College Competition in New York City. Despite the initial rejection on her first attempt, her resilience and tenacity shone through as she navigated her way to the finals, earning her a spot among the top three contestants and recognition as an emerging young talent in the world of music and theater.

Performing 'Home' from 'The Wiz'

Hardin's performance of 'Home' from her favorite musical 'The Wiz,' was not merely a song rendition; it was an expression of her journey and an affirmation of her passion for performing. Her rendition brought to life the emotions and struggle of an artist trying to find her place in the world. The act of singing the song, Hardin says, felt like being at home, highlighting the deep connection she has with the stage.

Gaining More Than a Win

Although Hardin did not clinch the top spot in the competition, she gained something more valuable: a deeper sense of self, refined performance skills, and connections that could potentially open doors in the industry. Her talent was recognized with the Emerging Artist scholarship awarded by the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, a testament to her potential and the promise she holds in the world of theater.

From Rafiki to Broadway

Hardin's love for the stage can be traced back to her 8th-grade performance as Rafiki in 'The Lion King Jr.' Her passion didn't stop there; she later played Mimi Marquez in 'RENT' at the Argenta Community Theater, further solidifying her place in the performing arts. As she reflects on her journey and her experience in the competition, Hardin wishes to inspire other aspiring artists to push past doubts and take the first steps towards their dreams.