Otterbourg P.C. Introduces Mass Tort Bankruptcy Practice, Expanding Legal Prowess

New York-based law firm Otterbourg P.C. has officially launched its Mass Tort Bankruptcy Practice Group, a significant development that formalizes its previously informal but highly successful practice within this burgeoning field. The group, led by experts Bankruptcy and Restructuring Partner Sunni P. Beville, Litigation Partner Adam C. Silverstein, with input from retired Chief Judge Melanie Cyganowski, aims to provide comprehensive legal services to creditors and fiduciaries in mass tort bankruptcy cases.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Otterbourg has long been recognized as a leader in mass tort bankruptcy, having been involved in pivotal cases such as In re LTL Management LLC and In re Purdue Pharma L.P., among others. The creation of this dedicated practice group stems from the firm's desire to consolidate its expertise and extend its services further in this complex area of law. Chairman Richard L. Stehl expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the broad experience of Beville, Silverstein, and Cyganowski as a strong foundation for guiding clients through intricate legal landscapes.

Expertise in Action

When a bankruptcy filing occurs, the practice group's attorneys are prepared to swiftly engage in the necessary legal actions, from preparing pleadings to appearing in court and coordinating with other creditor representatives. Their expertise is not limited to the initial stages of a bankruptcy; they also offer counsel through plan confirmation and into post-plan confirmation for settlement trust trustees and committees. This end-to-end service model underscores Otterbourg's commitment to delivering nuanced and innovative legal solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

Looking to the Future

With the official launch of the Mass Tort Bankruptcy Practice Group, Otterbourg P.C. reinforces its dedication to excellence and client service in the mass tort bankruptcy arena. Beville and Silverstein, leading the charge, expressed their excitement and confidence in the group's ability to impact the industry positively. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Otterbourg's new practice group is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of mass tort bankruptcies, offering unparalleled guidance and support to its clients.

This strategic expansion not only signifies Otterbourg's deep commitment to this specialized area of law but also sets the stage for further innovation and success in tackling the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in mass tort bankruptcy proceedings.