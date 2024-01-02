en English
Hockey

Ottawa Senators Eye Veteran Forward, Rangers Weigh Options as NHL Trade Deadline Approaches

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Ottawa Senators Eye Veteran Forward, Rangers Weigh Options as NHL Trade Deadline Approaches

The Ottawa Senators are reportedly in pursuit of a veteran forward to bolster their roster, as they seek to cultivate a supportive environment for their younger talent. Their General Manager, Steve Staios, has his sights set on a third or fourth-line forward to form a sturdy pillar alongside established veterans like Claude Giroux and Travis Hamonic. The Senators, despite their formidable core of players, including Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, and Shane Pinto, are clear that significant changes are on the table if deemed necessary.

A Fresh Approach to Roster Evaluation

The team’s new management, freed from longstanding ties to the existing core, is adopting a fresh perspective, with a readiness to reassess the roster based on the team’s performance in the remainder of the season. The recent signing of veteran forward Artem Anisimov by the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack is a testament to the value of experience in the league. Anisimov, who has a career total of 196 goals and 376 assists from 771 NHL games, once played for the Senators, underscoring their interest in seasoned players.

The New York Rangers’ Strategy

Simultaneously, in separate NHL whispers, the New York Rangers, currently atop the NHL standings, are weighing their options as the March 8th trade deadline looms. Their strategy will be shaped by salary cap restrictions and the health of players Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko. If Chytil stays on the Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), the Rangers could have additional LTIR funds to chase potential targets to fortify their lineup for a playoff push.

A Time of Anticipation and Excitement

The coming weeks promise to be a thrilling period for both Senators and Rangers fans, with changes looming on the horizon. As the Senators scout for a player who can effortlessly meld into their system and contribute positively both on and off the ice, the Rangers contemplate potential player trades to make room for fresh talent or free up funds. With the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend and the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8th approaching, the NHL landscape is abuzz with anticipation and excitement.

Hockey United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

