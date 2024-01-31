Otsego Land Trust Revitalizes Brookwood Point Ahead of Spring

As spring approaches, the Otsego Land Trust has embarked on an ambitious mission to revitalize the Brookwood Point Conservation Area. Located near Cooperstown, this 22-acre site is a treasured sanctuary, boasting formal gardens, walking paths, and water launch points for small boats. Since 2011, the trust has been the dedicated custodian of this lush expanse.

Addressing Overgrown Hemlock Threat

A significant part of this year's rejuvenation plan involved tackling the issue of overgrown hemlock trees. These towering giants, some reaching an astonishing 30 feet, had begun to cast long shadows over the lawn and garden beds. Apart from their size, these hemlocks posed a more insidious risk - the potential infestation by the hemlock woolly adelgid. This invasive insect has the capacity to wreak havoc on hemlock populations, a threat the trust has taken seriously.

The Winter Strategy

The task of tree removal was entrusted to D. Reese Tree Service, a decision driven by their expert knowledge and experience. The process was strategically planned for the winter months to minimize any potential damage to the gardens. This careful timing ensured the preservation of the area's natural beauty, even as large-scale tree removal took place.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

As the Trust turns its gaze towards the spring, plans are afoot to plant a new hedgerow. This addition aims to restore the gardens' aesthetic appeal, replacing the imposing hemlocks with a more visually pleasing alternative. The Otsego Land Trust is also extending an invitation to the community to participate in the upkeep of this beloved conservation area. Volunteer events have been scheduled for garden cleaning in May and a mass planting event in June, providing an opportunity for locals to engage hands-on in the conservation effort.