Othello Sandhill Crane Festival: A Celebration of Nature's Grandeur

Set against the backdrop of the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge, the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival is a testament not only to the indomitable spirit of nature but also to the value of community engagement in conservation efforts. The festival, which will be held from March 21-24, 2024, promises to be an immersive experience, combining the thrill of observing the spring migration of approximately 35,000 sandhill cranes with a plethora of activities designed to engage, educate, and entertain.

Embracing Nature's Spectacle

At the heart of the festival are the sandhill cranes themselves. Their annual migration is a sight to behold, with the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding croplands and wetlands providing a stage for this natural spectacle. It's not just about passive viewing; guests can partake in crane viewing tours, boat tours for birdwatching, and geology and birding hikes, all of which offer a chance to connect with nature in a way that's both intimate and grand.

Saturday: A Day of Discovery

While the festival spans four days, the main event is Saturday, March 23. This day will feature 22 presentations on a variety of topics related to Washington wildlife and geology. The Othello Church of the Nazarene and McFarland Middle School will play host to these insightful talks, offering a chance to delve deeper into the wonders of Eastern Washington's natural world.

Engaging the Next Generation

Recognizing the importance of inspiring the younger generation, the festival also includes activities tailored for children. An especially popular attraction is a free photo booth featuring a digitized sandhill crane backdrop, offering a fun and memorable way for kids to engage with the festival's star attraction. Additionally, children under 12 can attend the festival for free, making it a family-friendly event.

With tickets ranging from $25 for crane viewing to $110 for photography workshops, the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival truly offers something for everyone. However, potential attendees should act fast — tickets, which became available on February 5, are known to sell out quickly, particularly for the more popular tours.