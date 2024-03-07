OSU Extension Launches Free Webinar Series: Strengthening Food Security Through Gardening

The Oregon State University Extension Service is taking a significant step towards bolstering local food security by introducing a groundbreaking webinar series titled Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series. Aimed at educating the community on the fundamentals and advanced techniques of vegetable gardening, this initiative seeks to empower individuals with the knowledge to produce their own food.

Empowering Communities with Knowledge

The webinar series, offered completely free of charge, consists of nine carefully curated sessions that cover a broad range of topics crucial for successful vegetable gardening. From climate considerations and soil amendments to selecting the right vegetable varieties for Central Oregon, the series promises to equip attendees with practical insights. Professor Amy Jo Detweiler's one-hour video, Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon, serves as a foundational resource, supplemented by the downloadable booklet of the same name, ensuring participants have access to comprehensive gardening knowledge.

Interactive Learning Experience

In addition to the pre-recorded materials, the program features live Q&A sessions on Zoom, providing a unique opportunity for participants to engage directly with Master Gardeners. These sessions are designed to address specific queries, fostering an interactive learning environment. Registration is required to access the live events, with two sessions available to accommodate varying schedules, ensuring broad participation.

Strengthening Food Security

The initiative by the OSU Extension Service Master Gardeners program highlights a proactive approach to strengthening food security within local communities. By equipping individuals with the skills to grow their own food, the series not only promotes sustainable living practices but also fosters a sense of self-reliance and community resilience. The webinars, streamed on Zoom and Facebook, are accessible to the public, with Master Gardener volunteers receiving continuing education credits, underscoring the program's commitment to ongoing learning and community service.

As the Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series unfolds, its potential to transform local food landscapes becomes increasingly evident. Through education and engagement, the OSU Extension Service is laying the groundwork for a future where communities are empowered to meet their own food needs, thereby ensuring a more secure and sustainable tomorrow.