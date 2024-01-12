Ossia Inc. Triumphs with Double Win at IoT Breakthrough Awards

Ossia Inc., a global leader in wireless power technology, has been recognized with two distinguished awards from IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization. The company’s flagship product, Cota Real Wireless Power technology, has won the ‘Smart City Innovation of the Year’ and ‘Wireless Technology Innovation’ awards. This patented technology, in its eighth year, delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, without the need for any line-of-sight, a feature that has the potential to radically change city planning and maintenance paradigms.

A New Era in City Planning and Maintenance

As the world becomes more interconnected, the demand for efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions is increasing. Ossia’s Cota technology responds to this need by offering wireless power that is not constrained by wires or batteries. This is especially beneficial for smart city applications, where uninterrupted power supply is critical.

Recognition for a Revolutionary Technology

The awards come on the heels of Ossia’s success at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, where it received an innovation award for the Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger. The charger, which is compatible with Qi2 and MagSafe, also operates on the principle of over-air power without the need for cords.

Empowering the Future

Ossia’s CEO, Doug Stovall, expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the role of wireless power in driving IoT innovation. The Cota technology is globally approved and available through the company and its manufacturing partners, with FastTrack Evaluation Programs offered for companies interested in wireless charging solutions.

Based in Redmond, Washington, Ossia is at the forefront of the wireless power industry, and with its continued innovation, it is set to redefine the way we consume power in our everyday lives.