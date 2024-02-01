Osmose Acquires McLean Engineering: Bolstering Joint Use Consulting and Management Services

Osmose Utilities Services, Inc., a preeminent service provider for the U.S. electric utility and telecommunications infrastructure, has announced the strategic acquisition of the principal assets of McLean Engineering Company. The Georgia-based McLean Engineering, with over 85 years of industry expertise, is renowned for its specialization in transmission and distribution (T&D) design, pole attachments, and addressing other joint use issues pertaining to utility structures.

Impact on Osmose's Capabilities

This pivotal acquisition is set to bolster Osmose's capabilities by embedding T&D electrical engineering into its existing structural engineering services. In turn, this will broaden its end-to-end joint use consulting and management offerings to the utility and telecommunications sectors. As the demand for electric energy and broadband escalates, the importance of managing joint use and pole attachment issues becomes paramount. These issues are key to upholding infrastructure integrity, ensuring regulatory compliance, reducing costs, safeguarding the environment, and maintaining service reliability.

CEO's Perspective on the Acquisition

Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose, stressed that the acquisition of McLean Engineering is instrumental in reinforcing their ability to render comprehensive support to their customers. McLean Engineering has been on a growth trajectory in recent years, marking a 97% increase over the past three years. This statistic speaks volumes about the robust demand for their services. The company's CEOs, Sean Knowles and Todd Taylor, are confident that their alliance with Osmose will enable them to better serve the utility industry.

Joint Capabilities and Expertise

Established in 1934 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Osmose is a market frontrunner in offering inspection, maintenance, and restoration services with a workforce of over 4,000 people. McLean Engineering, on the other hand, is revered for its safe, reliable, and durable design solutions and is a trusted authority on pole attachment issues. The collaboration between Osmose and McLean Engineering is poised to offer unparalleled joint use capabilities and technical expertise. This partnership is expected to assist utilities in efficiently and safely upgrading their networks to meet future requirements.