Oskaloosa's 55th Art on the Square: A Fusion of Talent and Community on June 8

Oskaloosa's historic downtown is gearing up for its 55th annual Art on the Square event, a celebration of creativity and community drawing artists and visitors nationwide. Scheduled for Saturday, June 8, from 9 am to 3 pm, this longstanding festival showcases an eclectic mix of artwork, from paintings and pottery to photography and mixed media, amid the charm of Oskaloosa, Iowa's City Square.

Artistic Showcase and Community Engagement

Art on the Square is not just an art festival; it's a platform for artists of various calibers to exhibit their work to a wider audience. The event features both seasoned and emerging artists, including high school talents, offering a unique blend of perspectives and styles. With an expected attendance of over 3,000 visitors, the festival promises a lively atmosphere filled with art demonstrations, live music, and food vendors, making it a perfect day out for families and art enthusiasts alike.

Supporting Local and National Talent

The festival's commitment to nurturing talent is evident in its open application process, welcoming veteran artists, newcomers, and young creatives. Interested artists are encouraged to reach out to the Main Street/Chamber office for application details. This inclusive approach ensures a diverse and vibrant selection of artworks, enriching the cultural tapestry of Oskaloosa and providing a significant platform for artists to gain visibility and connect with potential buyers.

How to Participate

For artists looking to be part of this celebrated event, the application process is straightforward. Applications can be submitted electronically or mailed to Oskaloosa Main Street, with detailed information available through the chamber's contact points. This year's Art on the Square not only signifies the event's impressive legacy but also underscores the thriving artistic spirit and communal solidarity of Oskaloosa.

As Art on the Square 2023 approaches, the anticipation builds for a day filled with exceptional art, lively entertainment, and community spirit. This event stands as a testament to Oskaloosa's dedication to fostering artistic expression and cultural appreciation, promising an enriching experience for artists and visitors alike. With its rich history and vibrant present, Art on the Square continues to be a highlight in Iowa's cultural calendar, bringing together talent, tradition, and the community in a celebration of creativity.