OSHA Unmasks Safety Violations at Walker Midwest LLC; Proposes Penalties of $298,453

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has uncovered significant safety violations at Walker Midwest LLC, an Itasca-based manufacturer. The investigation, initiated in July under the National Emphasis Program on Amputations in Manufacturing Industries, was sparked by a complaint about unsafe practices at the plant.

Unveiling of Safety Breaches

OSHA's inquiry revealed that the company had failed to implement vital safety measures, thereby exposing its workers to potential injury and amputation risks. Employees were found operating various industrial machines without adequate guarding, contrary to industry safety standards.

More worryingly, the firm did not institute a lockout/tagout program, a standard safety protocol designed to ensure equipment is properly shut off and cannot be restarted during maintenance or servicing. This lack of protocol, coupled with a failure to train employees on machine safety procedures, further heightened the risk to workers' safety.

OSHA's Findings and Penalties

As a result of these serious breaches, OSHA has cited Walker Midwest for one willful and 13 serious violations concerning machine safety protocols. The proposed penalties for these violations amount to $298,453.

Jacob Scott, OSHA Area Director in Naperville, emphasized the critical need for training and implementation of lockout/tagout procedures, which have been industry standards for decades. Scott stressed that adherence to these protocols is a non-negotiable aspect of ensuring worker safety.

Next Steps for Walker Midwest

Walker Midwest LLC, a division of Walker Stamping of Ontario, California, specializes in custom manufacturing for a variety of industries. The company now has 15 business days to comply with OSHA's findings or contest them. This incident serves as a stark reminder for manufacturing industries about the importance of stringent safety measures and the potentially dire consequences of neglecting them.