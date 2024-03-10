Oscars 2024 Vanity Fair Party: Joan Collins Stuns, Nomination Highlights Unveiled

As Hollywood's elite gathered at the Vanity Fair annual Oscars bash, Dame Joan Collins and Percy Gibson led the British contingent in style. The iconic actress, at 90, dazzled in a sequinned green gown, embodying timeless glamour alongside notable stars at Beverly Hills' Wallis Annenberg Center. The event also served as a precursor to the eagerly anticipated Oscar nominations, with 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things', and 'Barbie' dominating discussions.

Star-Studded Vanity Fair Bash

Dame Joan Collins, alongside husband Percy Gibson, captured attention on the red carpet with her elegant green gown and matching accessories, while Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell added to the British glamour. The Vanity Fair bash is a staple in the Oscars season, offering a glimpse of the celebrations and fashions that define Hollywood's biggest night.

Oscar Nominations in Focus

The 2024 Academy Awards nominations have brought 'Oppenheimer' to the forefront with 13 nods, closely followed by 'Poor Things' with 11. Despite its popularity, 'Barbie' faced notable snubs, sparking discussions among fans and critics alike. Lily Gladstone's nomination for Best Actress could make history, while Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' shines in the Best Actor category.

Critical Acclaim and Surprises

Among the nominations, 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' have garnered critical acclaim, but it's the unexpected nods and snubs that have stolen the spotlight. America Ferrera's nomination for 'Barbie' and the absence of Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category are among the surprises that have fueled debates on the Academy's choices.

The 2024 Oscars promise a celebration of cinematic achievements, with 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things', and 'Barbie' leading the charge. As discussions around nominations and snubs continue, the awards ceremony is set to be a memorable event, reflecting the diverse and dynamic landscape of contemporary cinema.