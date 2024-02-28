Oscars 2024: Star-Studded Performances by Eilish, O'Connell, Gosling, and Batiste

The 96th Oscars are set to dazzle audiences with a lineup of performances from award-winning artists, including Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Ryan Gosling, and Jon Batiste. Scheduled for March 10 at the Dolby Theatre, this event promises a blend of music, emotion, and cinematic excellence, broadcast live on ABC.

Star Performances Highlight

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, the sibling duo behind the Grammy-winning song from 'Barbie', 'What Was I Made For?', are among the top acts. Their nomination follows a victory at the 2022 Oscars for 'No Time to Die'. Ryan Gosling is slated to perform 'I'm Just Ken', a song from 'Barbie' that has captivated audiences, alongside co-writer Mark Ronson. Jon Batiste, known for his profound musical contributions and a touching narrative through 'American Symphony', will perform 'It Never Went Away', a piece that has resonated deeply with many. Becky G will bring Diane Warren's 15th Oscar-nominated song 'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin' Hot' to life, while Scott George and the Osage Singers will present 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon', marking a significant recognition for non-English songs at the Oscars.

Diverse Nominees and Presenters

This year's Oscars not only celebrate a diverse range of musical talents but also feature an impressive list of presenters, including Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Sam Rockwell, and Michelle Yeoh. Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Zendaya will also grace the stage, adding to the event's star power. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is anticipated to be a memorable night that showcases the pinnacle of cinematic achievements.

Anticipation Builds for Hollywood's Biggest Night

The inclusion of Ryan Gosling's performance has notably increased anticipation for the event. Gosling's rendition of 'I'm Just Ken' has already achieved success on music charts and has been recognized at the Critics' Choice Awards. The Oscars promise to be an evening of unforgettable performances, celebrating the year's best in film and music. With such a diverse lineup of talents and stories, the 96th Oscars are poised to captivate audiences worldwide, reinforcing the power of storytelling through music and film.

As the Oscars approach, the performances slated for March 10 represent more than just entertainment; they are a testament to the resilience, creativity, and diversity of the film and music industries. This year's event underscores the importance of artistic expression in navigating and reflecting on our collective human experiences. With each performance, the Oscars will not only honor the achievements of the past year but also inspire audiences and artists alike for years to come.