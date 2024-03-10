Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Rundown: Fashion Triumphs, Trends, and Trailblazers

Hollywood's biggest night out shone brightly with high fashion at the Oscars 2024, where the red carpet became a runway for stars to showcase their style, statements, and support for causes. From Vanessa Hudgens' stunning pregnancy reveal in Vera Wang to the symbolic red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the event was packed with memorable moments.

Stellar Styles and Surprising Statements

The red carpet was ablaze with trendsetting attire, as Florence Pugh and Emma Stone revived the peplum, while Colman Domingo kicked off cowboy summer in flares and boots. Zendaya once again captured attention with her presence, setting the stage for an evening where fashion spoke volumes. Vanessa Hudgens, hosting the Oscars Red Carpet Show, surprised fans by showcasing her baby bump, while celebrities like Billie Eilish and Ramy Youssef donned red pins to advocate for peace in Gaza.

Celebrating Success and Symbolism

Holly Waddington clinched the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for 'Poor Things,' bringing attention to the film's iconic sleeves that have spun off fashion critiques and affordable replicas. Indigenous representation shone brightly as Annemarie Dooling Gladstone shared her awards show looks, incorporating designs by Indigenous artists, highlighting the importance of cultural inclusivity on Hollywood's grandest stage.

The Fashion Forward and Feathered

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won Best Supporting Actress for 'The Holdovers,' showcased old-school glam, incorporating feathers into her pastel blue gown, a trend echoed by Emily Blunt's goddess-like appearance. The evening wasn't just about the women, as men like Sterling K. Brown and Colman Domingo made bold statements with their attire, including contrasting lapels and cowboy boots, hinting at the evolving trends in men's formal wear.

As the curtains close on Oscars 2024, the red carpet has once again proven to be a canvas for artistic expression, social advocacy, and fashion innovation. The night's ensembles not only reflected individual style but also the collective heartbeat of an industry at the forefront of cultural conversations, setting the bar high for future red carpets.