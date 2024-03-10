Oscars 2024 Recap: Triumphs, Letdowns, and Historic Wins at the 96th Academy Awards

Beginning an hour earlier than usual, at 7 p.m. ET, the 96th Academy Awards kicked off with an opening monologue from four-time host Jimmy Kimmel that set the tone for the evening ahead: celebratory, politely humorous, and glam as usual. The show took off from there, with The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph securing the first win of the night for Best Supporting Actress. With 13 nominations, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer went into the night with the potential to break the record of 11 wins by a single film held by 1959's Ben Hur, 1997's Titanic, and 2003's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. But after losing out on Best Adapted Screenplay (which went to American Fiction) early on, its chances of even tying the record dropped significantly.

Highlights and Heartfelt Moments

The night was filled with feel-good moments, from an appearance by Anatomy of a Fall's canine star Messi to Randolph's emotional acceptance speech (accompanied by a cutaway to her co-star Paul Giamatti weeping with joy). Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, although received with mixed reactions, highlighted important issues and praised the IATSE members who stood by their principles during last year's strikes. The revival of past acting winners presenting awards added a nostalgic touch, bringing celebrated figures like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mahershala Ali to the stage.

Political Statements and Social Commentary

Jonathan Glazer's acceptance speech for Best International Film for Zone of Interest stood out as a poignant moment of the evening, drawing parallels between the historical context of his film and current geopolitical tensions. Glazer's speech emphasized the importance of recognizing humanity's darkest capabilities and the need for empathy and understanding in contemporary conflicts. This, along with other moments throughout the night, underscored the Oscars' evolving role as a platform for not only celebrating cinematic achievements but also addressing pressing global issues.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Cinema

As the 96th Academy Awards wrapped up, it left audiences worldwide reflecting on the state of the film industry and its direction. The evening's wins and losses, the speeches, and the overall atmosphere highlighted the resilience of cinema in the face of adversity, the importance of storytelling, and the continuous push for diversity and representation. The Oscars remain a testament to the power of film as a medium to inspire, challenge, and bring people together across the globe.