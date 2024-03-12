Oscars 2024 Ratings Climb with 'Oppenheimer' Triumph and 'Barbie' Win

The Oscars broadcast on ABC this Sunday witnessed a noteworthy uptick in viewership, amassing nearly 20 million viewers, a significant increase from the previous year. This surge was propelled by the monumental success of 'Oppenheimer,' which clinched the Best Picture award, and 'Barbie,' celebrated for its Best Original Song win. The night was also marked by celebrities voicing their support for a Gaza cease-fire and host Jimmy Kimmel's pointed commentary on political figures.

Unprecedented Viewership Gains

With an adjusted start time, the Oscars managed to captivate an audience of 19.5 million, as reported by Nielsen Media Research, marking a million-viewer increase from last year. This rise in ratings underscores the enduring appeal of live sports and entertainment events as major audience draws for media conglomerates. Notably, this year's Grammy Awards also enjoyed a viewership boost, attracting 16.9 million viewers, its highest since 2020.

Celebrity Advocacy and Political Commentary

The Oscars stage became a platform for more than just cinematic achievements. Prominent figures like Billie Eilish and Ramy Youssef utilized the spotlight to advocate for peace in Gaza, amidst the backdrop of conflict between Israel and Hamas. Additionally, host Jimmy Kimmel seized the moment to deliver satirical remarks targeting political personalities, including Senator Katie Britt and former President Donald Trump, reflecting the event's broader cultural and political resonance.

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie': Centerpieces of the Night

The night's festivities were dominated by the critical and commercial juggernaut 'Oppenheimer,' which not only took home the Best Picture but also emerged as a record-breaker on several fronts. Meanwhile, 'Barbie's win for Best Original Song highlighted the film's cultural impact. These victories, among others, drove the Oscars' narrative, exemplifying the industry's diverse storytelling prowess and its ability to engage global audiences.

As the dust settles on this year's Oscars, the increased viewership and the highlighted films underscore a vibrant year for cinema. 'Oppenheimer's' sweeping success and 'Barbie's' notable win reflect the industry's capability to captivate audiences with compelling narratives and stellar performances. Moreover, the event's moments of advocacy and political commentary signify the Oscars as a stage for broader social and political discourse, weaving the fabric of entertainment with the threads of current global issues.