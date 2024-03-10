Oscars 2024: Behind the Scenes with Hollywood's Elite - Eye Masks, Cats, and Pre-Red Carpet Rituals

Hollywood's brightest stars are embracing elaborate rituals to prepare for the 2024 Oscars, showcasing their unique and vibrant getting-ready processes. From Jamie Lee Curtis's traditional face mask to Lupita Nyong'o's high-tech eye mask and beloved cat, the build-up to walking the red carpet is filled with personal touches and shared moments. As these celebrities reveal glimpses into their preparations, the anticipation for their red carpet appearances grows, promising a night of unforgettable style and personal flair.

Preparation Is Key

For stars like Emily Blunt and America Ferrera, the day begins with rituals aimed at enhancing both their physical glow and mental state. Blunt focuses on her makeup with a glow-enhancing bronzer, while Ferrera starts her day with acupuncture, underscoring the importance of mental well-being. The meticulous preparations highlight the personal and professional support networks that come together to create the perfect look for the Oscars' red carpet.

Personal Touches and Squad Goals

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates a decade since her Oscars debut with a nod to her past and present, involving her full squad and her cat, Yoyo, in her preparations. Meanwhile, Colman Domingo shares his gratitude and excitement through dance, showcasing the joy and camaraderie behind the scenes. These intimate moments shared on social media offer fans a glimpse into the stars' personalities and the collective effort involved in their red-carpet readiness.

The Big Reveal

As the Oscars ceremony approaches, all eyes are on the fashion choices of the nominees and presenters. With some stars hinting at multiple outfit changes and others keeping their looks a closely guarded secret, the anticipation for the red carpet reaches its peak. The stars' preparations, filled with personal rituals and shared experiences, set the stage for a night of dazzling fashion and unforgettable moments, making the 2024 Oscars a testament to Hollywood's enduring glamour and evolving style.