Oscar-Winner Martin Scorsese Teams Up With Fox Nation for Docuseries on Saints

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese is embarking on a new venture with Fox Nation, the streaming service of Fox News, to explore the lives of saints in a docuseries titled Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. Announced to debut in November 2024, the series aims to delve into the historical and spiritual journeys of various saints, offering viewers a unique insight into their lives and legacies. Scorsese, known for his cinematic masterpieces, brings his storytelling prowess to the realm of documentary filmmaking, promising an engaging and profound exploration of sainthood.

Collaboration and Creation

Scorsese's collaboration with Fox Nation represents a significant partnership, bridging the gap between Hollywood's creative genius and the conservative news channel's expansive audience. The series, directed by Elizabeth Chomko, promises to bring to life the tales of saints such as Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, and Mary Magdalene through the lens of Scorsese's vision. Jason Klarman, Fox News Media’s chief digital and marketing officer, expressed honor in welcoming Scorsese to the platform, highlighting the project's prestige. The series is developed by Lionsgate Alternative Television, with Matti Leshem and Kent Jones playing pivotal roles in its creation.

Expanding Horizons

Fox Nation, since its launch in 2018, has been diversifying its content, attracting Hollywood talent like Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer. Scorsese's series adds to this trend, bringing a blend of historical, religious, and cultural narratives to the platform. In addition to the docuseries, Scorsese is also working on an 80-minute theatrical film about Jesus, co-written with Kent Jones, aiming to present a narrative that challenges the conventional associations with organized religion. This project underlines Scorsese's interest in exploring religious themes, previously evident in his works like The Last Temptation of Christ and Silence.

Anticipation and Impact

The announcement of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints has generated considerable interest, with audiences eager to see how Scorsese will narrate the stories of these historical figures. The series not only promises to be a visually stunning and intellectually stimulating experience but also seeks to enlighten viewers about the principles of love and sacrifice that these saints embodied. Through this collaboration, Scorsese and Fox Nation are set to offer a distinctive perspective on the lives of saints, contributing to the broader discourse on faith, history, and humanity.

As the series' launch approaches, it is clear that Scorsese's foray into the world of streaming docuseries is not merely a creative endeavor but a mission to illuminate the enduring legacy of saints. Through his visionary approach, Scorsese invites viewers to reflect on their lives and the virtues they stood for, potentially sparking a renewed interest in spiritual and historical narratives. As such, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in bridging the past with the present, offering insights that resonate with contemporary audiences.