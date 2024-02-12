Oscar Nominees Unite at the 2024 Academy Award Nominees Luncheon

Beverly Hills, California - The 2024 Oscar nominees converged today for the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon, a pivotal moment in the awards season. The red-carpet arrivals were a spectacle of unity, as stars gathered to honor their fellow contenders and celebrate the art of filmmaking.

A Gathering of Talent

Held in the heart of Beverly Hills, this year's luncheon was an egalitarian affair that brought together the lesser-known first-time nominees and the most famous acting nominees. The event's relaxed atmosphere allowed for photos, hugs, and heartfelt congratulations, as the nominees reveled in the shared experience of being recognized by their peers.

A Class Portrait and Words of Wisdom

The highlight of the event was the class photo, which almost every nominee attended. The Academy leadership, including President Janet Yang, addressed the members, discussing both serious issues and lighter topics. This year, the tone was expected to be more lighthearted than last year's event.

Top Nominees and Snubbed Stars

Leading the pack of nominees was 'Oppenheimer' with 13 nominations, a testament to its critical acclaim and popularity among Academy voters. Despite being snubbed in their main categories, stars such as Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie will also be in attendance, as nominees in other categories.

As the 2024 Academy Awards draw near, today's luncheon served as a reminder of the power of cinema to bring together diverse talents, stories, and perspectives. With the anticipation building for the main event, the nominees left the luncheon with a renewed sense of camaraderie and excitement for the recognition of their achievements.

Important Note: This article was written on 2024-02-12, and the information provided is based on the available content. For the most recent updates on the 2024 Academy Awards and the nominees, please refer to official sources.