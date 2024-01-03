en English
Obituary

Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter Herman Raucher Passes Away at 95

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter Herman Raucher Passes Away at 95

Herman Raucher, the renowned Oscar-nominated screenwriter and author, best known for the iconic film ‘Summer of ’42’, passed away at the age of 95. He breathed his last on December 28 at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut due to natural causes. The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter, Jenny Raucher.

A Legacy to Remember

‘Summer of ’42’, an international best-seller novel adapted into a film, is a nostalgic coming-of-age story based on Raucher’s own experiences. The narrative revolves around a teenage boy, Hermie, portrayed by Gary Grimes, who falls for an older woman while her husband is away at war. This film, directed by Robert Mulligan, was critically acclaimed and marked a high point in Raucher’s career. Its musical score by Michel Legrand even won an Academy Award.

A Career in Showbiz

Raucher’s illustrious career spanned several roles in the entertainment industry, from writing for prominent TV dramas to serving as an advertising copy director for Walt Disney. His screenwriting prowess can be seen in works like ‘Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?’, ‘Watermelon Man’, ‘Ode To Billy Joe’, ‘The Other Side of Midnight’, and ‘The Great Santini’.

Novels and Sequels

Raucher also penned a sequel to ‘Summer of ’42’, titled ‘Class of ’44’, which, however, did not replicate the success of the original. Despite forays into film and stage, Raucher had a particular fondness for the novel format, cherishing the creative control it offered. His repertoire includes several novels, with ‘Summer of ’42’ being the most recognized among them.

Raucher is survived by his daughters, Jenny Raucher and Jacqueline Raucher-Salkin, son-in-law William Salkin, and granddaughters Samantha and Jamie Salkin. His wife, Mary Kathryn Raucher, predeceased him. The family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, reflecting a thoughtful gesture towards a cause close to their hearts.

0
Obituary United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

