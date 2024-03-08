Oscar 2024 Pre-Parties: Zendaya, Barry Keoghan, Lana Del Rey, Jaden Smith Ignite Early Celebrations

The road to the Oscars is paved with glitz, glamour, and an array of star-studded pre-parties that offer a glimpse into Hollywood's most anticipated weekend. Vanity Fair's salute to Young Hollywood, along with exclusive events hosted by luxury brands and intimate dinners, have already set the tone for an unforgettable Oscars week. Celebrities including Zendaya, Barry Keoghan, Lana Del Rey, and Jaden Smith have been spotted partaking in the festivities, marking the commencement of celebrations with style and substance.

Young Hollywood Shines at Vanity Fair's Pre-Oscar Bash

Vanity Fair's pre-Oscar party, co-hosted by Hunter Schafer, Charles Melton, and Barry Keoghan, has officially kicked off the Oscars week, drawing in a constellation of young stars. Notable attendees included Lucy Hale, Lana Condor, Ross Butler, and Nicholas Galitzine, among others, gathered to celebrate the achievements and promise of Hollywood's emerging talents. The event underscored the industry's recognition and support for its burgeoning stars, setting a celebratory tone for the days leading up to the Academy Awards.

Luxury Brands Host Lavish Pre-Oscar Events

In the lead-up to the Oscars, luxury brands like Dior, Prada, Versace, and Saint Laurent have rolled out the red carpet, hosting exclusive parties that blend fashion with cinema. These gatherings have attracted a plethora of celebrities, from Donatella Versace and Annie Lennox to Zendaya and John Legend, showcasing the integral relationship between high fashion and the film industry. These events not only serve as a platform for progressive causes and LGBTQIA advocacy but also highlight the influential role of fashion in Hollywood's biggest night.

A Glimpse Inside Hollywood's A-List Celebrations

The pre-Oscar parties offer an inside look at the camaraderie and networking that define Hollywood's elite circle. From Emma Stone and Ava DuVernay attending Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's intimate dinner to Cate Blanchett and Zendaya co-chairing the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, these events underscore the collaborative spirit of the industry. Attendees share moments of recognition, advocacy, and anticipation for the Oscars, reinforcing the communal aspect of these celebrations.

As the Oscars week progresses, the early parties set a high bar for glamour, advocacy, and industry solidarity. These events not only serve as a prelude to the Academy Awards but also highlight the multifaceted talents and causes championed by Hollywood's finest. With the Oscars on the horizon, the celebrations thus far promise an eventful and memorable culmination to the film industry's most prestigious week.