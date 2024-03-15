Orthodox Women in New York Stage 'Sex Strike' for Divorce Rights, Echoing Ancient Greek Protest

In a striking parallel to the ancient Greek play 'Lysistrata', a group of ultra-Orthodox Jewish women in Kiryas Joel, New York, have initiated a 'sex strike' against their husbands. Led by activist Adina Sash, this modern-day protest aims to combat the religious system that allows men to deny women a divorce, effectively 'chaining' them to unwanted marriages.

Historic Protest Reimagined

More than 2,000 years after 'Lysistrata' was first performed, its themes of female empowerment and protest through abstinence have resurfaced in Kiryas Joel. Adina Sash and 800 other women have refused intimacy with their husbands to demand change in the Jewish divorce law. This law requires a man to grant his wife a 'get', a religious divorce document, without which she is forbidden to remarry within the faith. The refusal to grant a get has trapped numerous women, like 29-year-old Malky Berkowitz, in limbo, unable to escape their marriages legally and emotionally.

Global Scandal and Legal Battles

The issue of 'get' refusal has garnered international attention, with some countries taking legal steps to criminalize the act. In Britain, for instance, a 2021 amendment deemed get-refusal as 'coercive', leading to the imprisonment of a man for 18 months. However, in the United States, progress has been slower, with the ultra-Orthodox community finding ways to manipulate the legal system to their advantage. The strike in Kiryas Joel represents a desperate yet powerful attempt to draw attention to this ongoing injustice and to force a change from within the community.

Community Reaction and Future Implications

The 'sex strike' has sparked controversy within the ultra-Orthodox community, with some, including prominent Rabbi Herschel Schacter, denouncing the action as a violation of Jewish law. However, the strike has also ignited a discussion about women's rights and religious freedom, with many supporting the women's bold stance. As this unique form of protest gains traction, it remains to be seen whether it will lead to the desired change within the community or if it will inspire other women in similar situations to find new methods of protest.

The struggle of these women in Kiryas Joel sheds light on the broader issue of gender equality and religious rights, echoing the timeless message of 'Lysistrata' that sometimes, to fight an unjust system, unconventional methods must be employed. Whether this strike will lead to a 'peace deal' for the chained women remains uncertain, but it undoubtedly marks a significant moment in the ongoing fight for women's autonomy and freedom within conservative religious communities.