Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State’s Clean Energy Future

In a significant turn of events, Danish energy corporation Ørsted has suspended its plans to construct two substantial offshore wind ventures, Ocean Wind 1 and 2, off the coast of New Jersey. The decision, made public in October 2023, followed an intensive review of Ørsted’s U.S. offshore wind portfolio.

Behind the Decision

Ørsted’s decision to halt the projects was primarily influenced by unanticipated supplier delays and alterations in financial assumptions, culminating in a considerable delay in project execution. This abrupt termination has triggered speculation regarding the future of clean energy projects in New Jersey.

The State’s Response

Responding to the development, Governor Phil Murphy expressed his plans to seek another wind energy organization to take over the project by early 2024, with the hope of initiating contracts by the beginning of 2025. Furthermore, despite Ørsted’s withdrawal from the project, the company has not requested to terminate its existing lease agreements or easement rights. These include a half-acre easement in Ocean City and a 24-year lease at Island Beach State Park. This has led some, including State Sen. Michael Testa, to propose that Ørsted might attempt to resurrect the project in the future.

Projects’ Significance and Opposition

The offshore wind projects were a critical component of Governor Murphy’s energy strategy. However, the projects faced resistance, including baseless allegations associating them with whale deaths. The suspension of the projects comes after Ørsted had pledged a $100 million guarantee and was promised substantial tax incentives for development.

Future Course

Governor Murphy has expressed his disappointment at Ørsted’s withdrawal and is considering legal options to ensure the company meets its commitments to New Jersey’s offshore wind sector. As the state gears up to explore alternative avenues for clean energy development, the halt in Ørsted’s projects presents a significant challenge, but also a potential opportunity for another company to step in and shape the future of New Jersey’s clean energy landscape.