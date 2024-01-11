en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Orrin Arnold Haugen: A Life of Service, Community Involvement, and Family Devotion

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Orrin Arnold Haugen: A Life of Service, Community Involvement, and Family Devotion

Orrin Arnold Haugen, a respected former resident of Hibbing, Minnesota, breathed his last on January 8, 2024, in Duluth, aged 87. Born to Arnold and Ida (Mostrom) Haugen on October 15, 1936, in Thief River Falls, Orrin’s life was a testament to service, dedication, and family affection.

A Life of Service and Commitment

Orrin’s journey began with his service in the U.S. Army from December 1959 to March 1962. His military tenure was followed by a brief stint in farming before he found his calling as a heavy equipment mechanic. He joined Hoover Construction, where he worked diligently for 34 years, retiring in 2000.

Community Involvement and Personal Pursuits

Beyond his professional commitment, Orrin was an active member of several organizations. He was involved with the American Legion, 49ers, International Union of Operating Engineers, Moose Club, and The First Lutheran Church. His dedication to community service was equally matched by his passion for perfectionism, specifically in construction and remodeling projects.

A Devoted Family Man

Known for his deep-rooted family values, Orrin cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared a close bond with his wife, Janice, who predeceased him in 2022. The couple had decided on a combined memorial service. Orrin is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings.

A memorial service for Orrin and Janice is scheduled for January 20, 2024, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The family plans to hold the inurnment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth at a later date, paying a final tribute to Orrin’s life and service.

0
Obituary United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
2 hours ago
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
In a somber announcement, deputies from Howard County shared the heart-wrenching news of the demise of a highly respected K9 officer, Nelson, who dedicated nine years of his life to law enforcement. Nelson’s service stretched through Tipton and Howard County, where he was a beacon of security and order. His life was cut short by
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
8 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
8 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Honoring Ambassador Thomas Mandigora: A War Veteran and Diplomat’s Enduring Legacy
2 hours ago
Honoring Ambassador Thomas Mandigora: A War Veteran and Diplomat’s Enduring Legacy
Young Life Cut Short: Saugerties Community Mourns the Loss of Starllie Swonyoung in Hit-and-Run Incident
5 hours ago
Young Life Cut Short: Saugerties Community Mourns the Loss of Starllie Swonyoung in Hit-and-Run Incident
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
8 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
3 mins
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
4 mins
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
4 mins
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
5 mins
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
5 mins
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
5 mins
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
5 mins
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
6 mins
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app