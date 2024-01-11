Orrin Arnold Haugen: A Life of Service, Community Involvement, and Family Devotion

Orrin Arnold Haugen, a respected former resident of Hibbing, Minnesota, breathed his last on January 8, 2024, in Duluth, aged 87. Born to Arnold and Ida (Mostrom) Haugen on October 15, 1936, in Thief River Falls, Orrin’s life was a testament to service, dedication, and family affection.

A Life of Service and Commitment

Orrin’s journey began with his service in the U.S. Army from December 1959 to March 1962. His military tenure was followed by a brief stint in farming before he found his calling as a heavy equipment mechanic. He joined Hoover Construction, where he worked diligently for 34 years, retiring in 2000.

Community Involvement and Personal Pursuits

Beyond his professional commitment, Orrin was an active member of several organizations. He was involved with the American Legion, 49ers, International Union of Operating Engineers, Moose Club, and The First Lutheran Church. His dedication to community service was equally matched by his passion for perfectionism, specifically in construction and remodeling projects.

A Devoted Family Man

Known for his deep-rooted family values, Orrin cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared a close bond with his wife, Janice, who predeceased him in 2022. The couple had decided on a combined memorial service. Orrin is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings.

A memorial service for Orrin and Janice is scheduled for January 20, 2024, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The family plans to hold the inurnment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth at a later date, paying a final tribute to Orrin’s life and service.