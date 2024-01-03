en English
Orono Fosters Community Engagement with Mini Grants Program

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
In an attempt to nurture community cohesion and a sense of belonging among its residents, the town of Orono has launched a ‘community-building mini grants’ program. This scheme, backed by a $10,000 fund sanctioned by the Orono Town Council in November 2022, is primarily designed to buttress new, citizen-led initiatives aimed at fostering community engagement.

A Preference for Multiple Projects

With a preference for funding multiple projects, the council has prioritized requests that do not exceed $1,000. This strategic approach is designed to facilitate a broader cross-section of community-focused activities, re-establishing the community bonds that were fragmented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilor Sarah Marx underscored the importance of grassroots initiatives, emphasizing that while the initial investment is a one-off, successful projects may recur annually through subsequent fundraising efforts.

Non-Political, Non-Activist Initiatives

The council has stipulated that the funds are earmarked for non-political, non-activist events that align with its objectives to enhance community spirit. Gabriel Frey, one of the recipients of the grant, has been awarded $750 to host a Wabanaki-themed potluck. This event, highlighting music and storytelling, signifies the cultural relevance of winter as a season for storytelling in Wabanaki tradition.

Application Procedure

Residents or local groups interested in applying for funding for their events must do so through the town’s website. Those whose applications are approved will then collaborate with municipal staff to plan their activities, ensuring a synergy between the community’s objectives and the council’s mission to build a stronger community.

United States
Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

