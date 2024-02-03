Oro Valley Ignites Local Economy with '50 Businesses for 50 Years' Campaign

In a bold bid to strengthen its local economy and celebrate its 50th anniversary, Oro Valley, Arizona, is launching a major 'shop local' initiative. The '50 Businesses for 50 Years' campaign, starting from February 5, 2024, will spotlight 2 to 3 local businesses every two weeks throughout the year. This initiative aims to encourage residents to support local businesses, thereby keeping revenue within the community and benefiting local merchants and service providers.

'50 Businesses for 50 Years': A Tribute to Local Commerce

The Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, which has partnered with 50 local businesses for this campaign, sees it as a way to bolster local businesses and, consequently, the community's economy. Saffron Indian Bistro is one of the first establishments to be highlighted, drawing attention to the ripple effect of spending locally on neighboring businesses.

Posh Petals and SpaWell Join the Kickoff

Adding to the variety of businesses taking part in the kickoff are Posh Petals and SpaWell, located near the El Conquistador Resort. Residents who shop at these businesses during their featured periods stand a chance to win prizes through raffles, adding an element of fun and incentive to the campaign.

A Local Business Owner's Perspective

Josh Bishop, the proprietor of Fork & Fire, whose restaurant will be featured in the campaign, emphasizes the importance of such initiatives. He points out that they play a crucial role in maintaining a strong local economy by attracting jobs and services. As one of the many local merchants participating, Bishop's insights underscore the potential impact of the '50 Businesses for 50 Years' campaign on Oro Valley's economic landscape.