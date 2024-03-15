Orland Park Mosque Overcomes Backlash to Open First Muslim Cemetery in Chicago Suburbs

In Orland Park, Illinois, the local Muslim community, led by Imam Kifah Mustapha of the Orland Park Prayer Center, faced significant opposition in their mission to establish a cemetery for Muslims according to Islamic tradition. Despite challenges, including a petition and claims of potential negative impacts on the community, the mosque successfully opened the Muslim Ummah Cemetery, marking a significant achievement for religious freedom and accommodation.

Community Resistance and Legal Struggles

The journey to establish the Muslim Ummah Cemetery faced numerous hurdles, from community backlash to legal barriers. Critics raised concerns over traffic, property values, and environmental impacts, echoing sentiments seen in other parts of the country against Muslim cemeteries. Yet, the Orland Park Prayer Center, anticipating such reactions, had meticulously prepared by securing necessary permits and engaging legal support. This proactive approach allowed the mosque to counter the Islamophobic opposition effectively and ensure the project's continuation.

Emphasizing Religious Freedom and Environmental Benefits

Imam Mustapha highlighted the cemetery's alignment with both Islamic burial traditions and environmental sustainability, pointing out the eco-friendly aspects of Muslim burials that forego embalming and caskets. Despite these benefits, the mosque's efforts were met with skepticism, underscoring a broader issue of religious discrimination. However, the state and county health agencies found no credible public health concerns, further legitimizing the mosque's plans and addressing one of the primary objections raised by opponents.

National Context and Legal Precedents

The resistance faced by the Orland Park Prayer Center is not isolated. Across the United States, Muslim communities have encountered similar opposition when attempting to establish cemeteries. Several of these instances have led to legal actions, with the Department of Justice stepping in on occasion to uphold religious freedom and non-discrimination in land use. Settlements and lawsuits in places like Virginia, Texas, and Minnesota underscore the legal and societal challenges Muslim Americans face in exercising their religious and civil rights.

The successful opening of the Muslim Ummah Cemetery in Orland Park serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of the local Muslim community. It also highlights the ongoing struggle for religious freedom and the importance of legal and community support in overcoming discrimination. As more Muslims are laid to rest according to their faith, the cemetery stands as a symbol of inclusion and respect for religious practices, hoping to pave the way for greater understanding and acceptance in diverse communities across the country.