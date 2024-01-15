ORISE Launches Online Platform to Foster STEM Networking and Professional Growth

In the quest to foster a well-rounded workforce with proficiency in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) has launched a pioneering online platform — ORISE Connections. This innovative platform is designed as a crucial hub for the ORISE community, comprising interns, fellows, mentors, and alumni, to network, share STEM experiences, and tap into professional development resources.

Advertisment

ORISE Connections: A Central Hub for Networking and Resource Sharing

Garnering a membership of over 1,250 since its inception, ORISE Connections serves as a central hub for the ORISE community. The platform is equipped to keep its members informed about upcoming events, news, and opportunities that could potentially expedite their career advancement. The creation of ORISE Connections is a strategic response to feedback from the community that expressed the need for a dedicated space for networking and resource sharing.

Empowering STEM Workforce Development

Advertisment

Managed by ORAU for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science, ORISE is committed to fostering a workforce skilled in STEM through internships and fellowships at top research institutions across the U.S. Leslie Fox, the STEM Workforce Development Manager, emphasized that ORISE Connections is designed with both current participants and alumni in mind. She encouraged them to join the interactive virtual environment and reap the benefits it offers.

A Precious Asset for the U.S. Department of Energy

ORISE is recognized as a U.S. Department of Energy asset, contributing to significant scientific research and health initiatives. Its expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific reviews, and environmental studies is widely acknowledged. The launch of ORISE Connections is another feather in its cap, providing a conduit for the ORISE community to connect, learn, and advance their careers in the STEM field.