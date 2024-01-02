en English
Science & Technology

Orion Space Solutions Achieves Milestone in Tetra-5 Program

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Orion Space Solutions Achieves Milestone in Tetra-5 Program

Orion Space Solutions, a forerunner in the burgeoning ‘New Space’ small-satellite industry, has announced the successful completion of the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the ambitious Tetra-5 program. This milestone was accomplished in collaboration with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The Tetra-5 mission is set to demonstrate advanced on-orbit capabilities such as multi-agent autonomous Rendezvous, Proximity Operations, and Docking (RPOD) for on-orbit refueling.

Unveiling the Tetra-5 Program

The Tetra-5 program comprises a constellation of three prototype spacecraft. These vehicles are anticipated to function in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) for a minimum duration of two years. The mission’s primary aim is to display critical docking capabilities necessary for refueling satellites. It will also test pioneering autonomous collaboration techniques that could be utilized for on-orbit servicing and rectifying anomalies.

From Design to Production

The Tetra-5 team, which includes Hera Systems, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton, SCOUT Space Inc., Sedaro, Utah State University, and ICR, Inc., will now transition into the production phase for the Tetra-5 vehicles and sensors. This progression marks a significant milestone for Orion Space Solutions, further expanding its portfolio of space-based solutions.

Accelerated Pace of Progress

The completion of the CDR within a mere 13 months since the project’s initiation underscores the accelerated pace of the program. Orion Space Solutions, established in 2005 with a vision to apply space physics knowledge to solve real-world challenges, has emerged as a prominent player in the ‘New Space’ industry.

Science & Technology United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

