Origliasso Twins Set for US Tour: Embracing Dancefloor Era with New Single 'Here to Dance'

The dynamic duo, Jess and Lisa Origliasso, famously known as The Veronicas, are gearing up for an ambitious tour across the United States, marking a significant milestone in their illustrious music career. In a candid conversation with Today Extra's Sylvia Jeffreys and David Campbell, the sisters shared insights into their upcoming tour and the creative journey behind their latest musical offering, 'Here to Dance'.

From Pop-Punk to Disco-Pop: The Veronicas' Musical Evolution

With a career that spans over a decade, The Veronicas have continually reinvented their musical style, maintaining relevance and capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Their latest single, 'Here to Dance', signifies a bold leap into the dancefloor era, showcasing an eclectic mix of genres that define their new album. Jess Origliasso described the album as a blend of pop-rock, pop-punk, disco-pop, and ballads, reflecting the duo's willingness to experiment and evolve. The creation of their music video on a phone, chosen to capture the essence of the song's message of carefree self-expression, further emphasizes their innovative approach.

Embracing the Gothic Summer: The Veronicas' New Album

In discussing the thematic depth of their upcoming album, tentatively titled 'Gothic Summer', Jess revealed a shift towards a more introspective and mature perspective. Though initially conceived as a pop summer record, their reflective songwriting process led them to explore deeper, more nuanced themes, resulting in a work that promises to resonate with audiences on multiple levels. The album's energy is heavily influenced by the duo's dynamic live performances, aiming to capture the vibrant exchange between the artists and their audience.

A Legacy Across Generations

The Origliasso sisters expressed profound gratitude for the intergenerational appeal of their music, considering it an immense honor to be embraced by fans from diverse age groups. This widespread acceptance underscores the lasting impact of The Veronicas' music and their ability to connect with listeners through authentic and heartfelt storytelling. As they prepare to embark on their US tour, Jess and Lisa look forward to rekindling old connections and forging new ones, solidifying their place in the hearts of music lovers across the globe.

As The Veronicas gear up to hit the road for their whirlwind US tour, fans can anticipate an electrifying series of performances that not only showcase the duo's evolution as artists but also celebrate their enduring legacy. With 'Here to Dance' leading the charge, Jess and Lisa Origliasso are poised to usher in a new era of their music career, one dancefloor at a time.