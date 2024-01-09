en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector’s Record-Breaking Growth

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector’s Record-Breaking Growth

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) ushers in a new era with the appointment of co-CEOs Tom Chapman and Matthew Dillon, a move that promises to fortify the burgeoning organic sector. The duo brings to the table a combined four decades of experience in the organic industry, positioning them as the vanguards of the OTA’s strategic initiatives.

Leadership with a Rich Organic Heritage

Tom Chapman, who joined OTA in April 2022, brings with him two decades of experience focused on policy, organic certification, and supply chains. His role as co-CEO will involve overseeing regulatory and technical affairs, program and product development, and operations and financial management for OTA. Matthew Dillon, on the other hand, boasts an eclectic background in organic food and farming, making him well-equipped to handle public relations, policy agenda, member engagement, and fundraising for OTA.

A Record-Breaking Year for the Organic Sector

Chapman and Dillon’s leadership comes at a time when the U.S. organic sector has reached new heights, recording a staggering $67.6 billion in sales in 2022. OTA’s mission, to promote and protect organic products, has never been more crucial. Representing over 10,000 organic businesses across the U.S., the association is committed to supporting this growing sector.

Fostering Growth and Advocacy

OTA’s activities extend beyond mere representation. The association is actively engaged in advocacy on Capitol Hill, offering business services to members, creating new member councils, participating in climate-smart discussions, and fostering diversity and entrepreneurship programs. The OTA also has its sights set on the USDA Organic Marketing Development grant and the USDA’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program, projecting an even brighter future for the organic sector. Additionally, the association is advocating for a Farm Bill that benefits the organic sector, further reinforcing its commitment to organic businesses and agriculture.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
A wave of controversy swirls around U.S. food aid practices following a recent incident in Haiti, where a staggering 310 metric tons of food donated by the U.S. government spoiled due to prolonged storage. Critics argue that the debacle sheds light on broader issues with U.S. food aid, with the incident serving as a spark
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Candidates for State Board of Education
38 mins ago
Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Candidates for State Board of Education
FAO Renews Commitment to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance with Chulalongkorn University
45 mins ago
FAO Renews Commitment to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance with Chulalongkorn University
NOAA NWS WPC Forecasts a Wet Week for Most of the U.S.
9 mins ago
NOAA NWS WPC Forecasts a Wet Week for Most of the U.S.
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
29 mins ago
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
Karah Fissel Takes Charge as New Director for International Trade Policy at USA Rice
37 mins ago
Karah Fissel Takes Charge as New Director for International Trade Policy at USA Rice
Latest Headlines
World News
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
13 seconds
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
2 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
2 mins
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
2 mins
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
2 mins
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
3 mins
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
3 mins
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
4 mins
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
4 mins
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
34 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app