Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector’s Record-Breaking Growth

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) ushers in a new era with the appointment of co-CEOs Tom Chapman and Matthew Dillon, a move that promises to fortify the burgeoning organic sector. The duo brings to the table a combined four decades of experience in the organic industry, positioning them as the vanguards of the OTA’s strategic initiatives.

Leadership with a Rich Organic Heritage

Tom Chapman, who joined OTA in April 2022, brings with him two decades of experience focused on policy, organic certification, and supply chains. His role as co-CEO will involve overseeing regulatory and technical affairs, program and product development, and operations and financial management for OTA. Matthew Dillon, on the other hand, boasts an eclectic background in organic food and farming, making him well-equipped to handle public relations, policy agenda, member engagement, and fundraising for OTA.

A Record-Breaking Year for the Organic Sector

Chapman and Dillon’s leadership comes at a time when the U.S. organic sector has reached new heights, recording a staggering $67.6 billion in sales in 2022. OTA’s mission, to promote and protect organic products, has never been more crucial. Representing over 10,000 organic businesses across the U.S., the association is committed to supporting this growing sector.

Fostering Growth and Advocacy

OTA’s activities extend beyond mere representation. The association is actively engaged in advocacy on Capitol Hill, offering business services to members, creating new member councils, participating in climate-smart discussions, and fostering diversity and entrepreneurship programs. The OTA also has its sights set on the USDA Organic Marketing Development grant and the USDA’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program, projecting an even brighter future for the organic sector. Additionally, the association is advocating for a Farm Bill that benefits the organic sector, further reinforcing its commitment to organic businesses and agriculture.