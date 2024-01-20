Oregon Restaurants Seek State Aid Amid Winter Storm Challenges

The recent winter storms in Oregon have left a heavy toll on independent restaurants and bars in the state. The inclement weather has caused extensive closures, leading to severe financial strain for these businesses. On average, each location has incurred losses of about $23,000, with employees suffering wage losses averaging $1,800 each.

IRAO Appeals for Immediate Aid

The Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon (IRAO) has penned a letter to state leaders, seeking immediate aid in light of this crisis. Their plea is for substantial relief measures to prevent these businesses from shuttering permanently. The IRAO has proposed a 90-day suspension of payroll taxes, city and state business taxes, and licensing fees for small businesses with less than 100 employees.

Additional Requests from the Alliance

Furthermore, the IRAO is asking for a three-month moratorium on commercial evictions, effective from January 18. They are also advocating for the establishment of a relief fund to assist the struggling businesses. To mitigate the impact of severe weather conditions in the future, the IRAO has requested improvements in road maintenance during winter seasons and stronger collaboration with utility companies. This is hoped to reduce power outages and accelerate emergency response times.

The Importance of Local Independent Businesses

Carlo Lamagna, a prominent local chef and restaurant owner, has underscored the significance of independent businesses in the state. These establishments are not only a source of employment but also contribute to the tourism sector and support other local businesses. Lamagna called for a more substantial investment from local and state governments to bolster the industry that has been battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. The situation has been worsened by the increase in natural disasters, stressing the need for urgent intervention.