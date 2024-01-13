en English
Business

Oregon’s Craft Brewing Industry Faces Its Toughest Year

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Oregon's Craft Brewing Industry Faces Its Toughest Year

In 2023, the craft brewing industry in Oregon, a hub for local beer connoisseurs, faced an unprecedented downturn. Approximately 30 breweries, brewpubs, and taprooms were forced to shutter their doors, marking the highest number of closures in a single year. This wave of closures came in the face of declining draft beer sales and escalating production costs. Despite the industry’s significant contribution to the state’s economy, supporting around 50,000 jobs and generating nearly $9 billion, these economic pressures have profoundly affected Oregon’s brewing establishments.

A Brewing Crisis

The Beer Institute’s report from November 2023 painted a grim picture, with tax paid shipments by domestic brewers showing a 6.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2022. The downturn is not just affecting local breweries. Asahi Europe International, in a significant move, announced the purchase of Octopi Brewing, a contract brewer based in Waunakee, Wisconsin, to produce Asahi Super Dry domestically. This decision underscores the rising challenges faced by the industry.

Unforeseen Casualties

The industry’s contraction has impacted even the most established names. Mike De Kalb, the owner of the Laurelwood Brewing Company, was compelled to close his last retail location. On the other hand, some companies in different industries have found unlikely success amidst the brewing industry’s struggle. Tilray Brands, a company primarily known for its cannabis products, reported a 117% increase in net revenue from its alcohol business in the second quarter of 2023, making it the fifth-largest craft brewer in the US.

Industry Advocates Speak Out

Sonia Marie Leikam, co-owner of Leikam Brewing and vice president of the Oregon Brewers Guild, is among the key figures witnessing the hardships faced by Oregon’s breweries firsthand. The industry’s plight serves as a stark reminder of the uncertain future faced by an industry that has long been a cornerstone of Oregon’s cultural and economic landscape.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

