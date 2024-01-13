Oregon’s Craft Brewing Industry Faces Its Toughest Year

In 2023, the craft brewing industry in Oregon, a hub for local beer connoisseurs, faced an unprecedented downturn. Approximately 30 breweries, brewpubs, and taprooms were forced to shutter their doors, marking the highest number of closures in a single year. This wave of closures came in the face of declining draft beer sales and escalating production costs. Despite the industry’s significant contribution to the state’s economy, supporting around 50,000 jobs and generating nearly $9 billion, these economic pressures have profoundly affected Oregon’s brewing establishments.

A Brewing Crisis

The Beer Institute’s report from November 2023 painted a grim picture, with tax paid shipments by domestic brewers showing a 6.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2022. The downturn is not just affecting local breweries. Asahi Europe International, in a significant move, announced the purchase of Octopi Brewing, a contract brewer based in Waunakee, Wisconsin, to produce Asahi Super Dry domestically. This decision underscores the rising challenges faced by the industry.

Unforeseen Casualties

The industry’s contraction has impacted even the most established names. Mike De Kalb, the owner of the Laurelwood Brewing Company, was compelled to close his last retail location. On the other hand, some companies in different industries have found unlikely success amidst the brewing industry’s struggle. Tilray Brands, a company primarily known for its cannabis products, reported a 117% increase in net revenue from its alcohol business in the second quarter of 2023, making it the fifth-largest craft brewer in the US.

Industry Advocates Speak Out

Sonia Marie Leikam, co-owner of Leikam Brewing and vice president of the Oregon Brewers Guild, is among the key figures witnessing the hardships faced by Oregon’s breweries firsthand. The industry’s plight serves as a stark reminder of the uncertain future faced by an industry that has long been a cornerstone of Oregon’s cultural and economic landscape.