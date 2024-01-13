Funding Shortfall Imperils Oregon Child Care Program, Advocates Urge Action

In Oregon, the Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program—an initiative designed to help low-income families afford child care—is teetering on the brink of a financial crisis. The program, which provides a critical lifeline to families by offering a stipend for child care, is facing a projected budget shortfall of nearly $100 million. This financial cliff has triggered a surge in the waitlist for the program, leaving 1,360 families in limbo, and thus, hampering working parents’ ability to access affordable child care.

Natalie Kiyah, a mother of three, found herself ensnared in this crisis when she exceeded the income limit by $2,000 and lost her stipend. This event set off a chain reaction that led her to move into a shelter with her children. Undeterred by these challenges, Kiyah secured a job at the Oregon Food Bank and re-enrolled in the ERDC program, which now supports her employment.

The Funding Shortfall and Its Implications

The ERDC program’s funding predicament is dire. With an estimated $221 million needed by 2025 to avoid cuts to services, the program is in a precarious state. As of December, nearly 16,200 families were accepted into the program, but only fewer than 12,000 have found providers. The program’s income eligibility requirement stipulates that families must earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level, and they can remain in the program until they surpass 250% of the federal poverty level.

Governor Tina Kotek has proposed an additional $59 million to address the waitlist—an initiative that, while laudable, may not be sufficient. Child care funding is a critical economic issue in Oregon, intricately connected to other needs such as housing and behavioral health.

The Advocacy for Increased Funding

Advocates like Courtney Veronneau of Family Forward and Marchel Marcos from the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon are pushing for increased funding. They argue that access to child care is essential for parents to work, afford housing, and escape cycles of instability.