en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Funding Shortfall Imperils Oregon Child Care Program, Advocates Urge Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Funding Shortfall Imperils Oregon Child Care Program, Advocates Urge Action

In Oregon, the Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program—an initiative designed to help low-income families afford child care—is teetering on the brink of a financial crisis. The program, which provides a critical lifeline to families by offering a stipend for child care, is facing a projected budget shortfall of nearly $100 million. This financial cliff has triggered a surge in the waitlist for the program, leaving 1,360 families in limbo, and thus, hampering working parents’ ability to access affordable child care.

Natalie Kiyah, a mother of three, found herself ensnared in this crisis when she exceeded the income limit by $2,000 and lost her stipend. This event set off a chain reaction that led her to move into a shelter with her children. Undeterred by these challenges, Kiyah secured a job at the Oregon Food Bank and re-enrolled in the ERDC program, which now supports her employment.

The Funding Shortfall and Its Implications

The ERDC program’s funding predicament is dire. With an estimated $221 million needed by 2025 to avoid cuts to services, the program is in a precarious state. As of December, nearly 16,200 families were accepted into the program, but only fewer than 12,000 have found providers. The program’s income eligibility requirement stipulates that families must earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level, and they can remain in the program until they surpass 250% of the federal poverty level.

Governor Tina Kotek has proposed an additional $59 million to address the waitlist—an initiative that, while laudable, may not be sufficient. Child care funding is a critical economic issue in Oregon, intricately connected to other needs such as housing and behavioral health.

The Advocacy for Increased Funding

Advocates like Courtney Veronneau of Family Forward and Marchel Marcos from the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon are pushing for increased funding. They argue that access to child care is essential for parents to work, afford housing, and escape cycles of instability.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
7 mins ago
Gucci Reinvents Itself: Machismo Tailoring Takes Center Stage under Sabato De Sarno
Gucci, the globally recognized Italian fashion powerhouse, has taken a bold step towards a revival of sensuous, machismo-infused tailoring, under the steerage of its new creative director, Sabato De Sarno. This decision to veer towards an audacious, confident aesthetic is set to make a splash in the fashion landscape when revealed in Milan, indicating a
Gucci Reinvents Itself: Machismo Tailoring Takes Center Stage under Sabato De Sarno
Spokane Public Library Turns into Warming Shelters Amidst Severe Weather
21 mins ago
Spokane Public Library Turns into Warming Shelters Amidst Severe Weather
Warm Blessings' Permanent Shelter: A Beacon of Hope in Elizabethtown
29 mins ago
Warm Blessings' Permanent Shelter: A Beacon of Hope in Elizabethtown
Citizens Face Challenges in National ID Distribution in Tanzania
16 mins ago
Citizens Face Challenges in National ID Distribution in Tanzania
Jemilu Akpa: A Journey from Disability to Resilience
17 mins ago
Jemilu Akpa: A Journey from Disability to Resilience
Unhoused: Personal Stories and Public Health - A New Exhibition at the Mütter Museum
20 mins ago
Unhoused: Personal Stories and Public Health - A New Exhibition at the Mütter Museum
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
2 mins
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
2 mins
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
7 mins
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
8 mins
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
11 mins
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
14 mins
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen
15 mins
UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
16 mins
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
18 mins
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
52 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app