Oregonians Eye Record $5.6 Billion Tax Credit: Preparations Underway for Tax Season

Oregonians are poised to claim their share of the state's record $5.6 billion kicker tax credit, which will be applicable to their 2023 tax returns if they filed a 2022 Oregon income tax return. The Oregon Department of Revenue is urging taxpayers to prepare to make the upcoming tax season less stressful.

Preparation for the Tax Season

The state encourages taxpayers who haven't yet filed for 2022 to do so in order to qualify for the kicker credit. According to Megan Denison of the Revenue Department, taxpayers are advised to check and update their information on Revenue Online, organize their tax records, use direct deposit for quicker refunds, select a reliable tax preparer, and seek free tax filing assistance if necessary.

Claiming the Kicker Credit

The kicker credit is a unique feature of Oregon's tax system. It comes into play when the state’s revenue exceeds expectations, allowing taxpayers to claim a portion of the surplus as a refundable tax credit when filing their returns. Eligibility for the credit is based on whether taxpayers have filed a 2022 tax return and had taxes due before any credits were applied.

In this case, the state has announced a record $5.6 billion surplus and taxpayers can expect an unprecedented 44% of their 2022 Oregon income taxes back in the form of a kicker credit. This credit can be claimed on the 2023 return next year.

Resources for Taxpayers

The Oregon Department of Revenue provides resources such as a 'What's My Kicker' calculator and a 1099-G form viewable online. For further assistance, taxpayers can visit the Oregon Department of Revenue website, email, or call their support lines.