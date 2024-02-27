Oregon Woman Arrested with Meth, Unlicensed Gun After Evading Traffic Stop

In a late-night incident in Washington County, Oregon, Savannah Salyers, a 24-year-old woman, found herself facing multiple charges after attempting to elude a traffic stop. The sequence of events unfolded when a deputy initiated a stop for a traffic violation involving Salyers' silver Honda Accord on Highway 47 near Banks. Despite the deputy's efforts, Salyers sped away, leading to a short pursuit that ended when officers located her vehicle parked and Salyers inside.

Chase Ends with Significant Find

After losing sight of the Accord, deputies managed to locate the vehicle parked near the 14800 block of Northwest Jackson School Road. Upon approaching the vehicle, they found Salyers inside and proceeded to arrest her. A subsequent search of the Honda revealed approximately 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, a black 9mm handgun without a corresponding concealed handgun license, and various drug paraphernalia, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the risks involved.

Additional Charges at Jail Booking

Following her arrest, Salyers was booked into the Washington County Jail, where the situation escalated further. During the booking process, an additional 26 grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in her underwear. This discovery added to the charges Salyers now faces, which include felony elude, unlawful possession of a firearm, and drug-related offenses, underscoring the severity of her alleged criminal activities.

Legal Consequences and Community Safety

The arrest of Salyers not only removed dangerous substances and an unlicensed firearm from the community but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug-related offenses and illegal firearms possession. As Salyers awaits her day in court, the incident highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in curbing drug trafficking and ensuring public safety. The case continues to unfold, with the community and authorities keenly observing the legal process and its implications for justice and safety in Washington County.