Oregon Schools and Colleges Adjust Schedules Amidst Icy Conditions

Weather conditions in Oregon have led to a series of disruptions in the educational sector, with numerous schools and colleges announcing delayed openings and cancellations for various programs and transportation services. Amidst the icy conditions, the urgency to ensure the safety of both students and staff has dictated these alterations in schedule.

College Delays and Cancelations

Among the affected institutions, Chemeketa Community College stands out, announcing its doors will open at 10:30 a.m., thereby canceling all activities, including in-person and remote classes, scheduled before this time. Similarly, Linn-Benton Community College will commence its operations at 10 a.m., resulting in the cancellation of all in-person classes and events due to start prior to this time. However, remote classes will proceed as planned.

School Districts Adjusting Timetables

Several school districts are also adjusting their timetables due to the prevailing weather conditions. Dallas School District will start two hours late, with buses operating on snow routes. The Mt. Angel and North Marion School Districts are both commencing two hours behind schedule. North Marion School District has further specified that middle and high school classes will start at 10 a.m., and primary and intermediate classes at 10:40 a.m., with no morning preschool and potential delays in child care services.

Transportation Services Disrupted

The icy conditions have also impacted transportation services. OCDC Headstart in Marion County will open its administration, Settlemier, and Silverton sites two hours late, without morning transportation. Willamette ESD's Woodburn, Dallas, and Monmouth sites are also opening two hours late, with morning specialized preschool canceled and Preschool promise delayed by the same duration.

As the weather conditions continue to dictate the operations of educational institutions, all eyes are on the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and staff. The disruptions serve as a stark reminder of the power of nature, and the importance of preparedness in the face of such adversities.