Oregon Museum of Science and Industry Nominated for 'Best Science Museum' in Newsweek Awards

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) has been officially recognized in the race for excellence, having been nominated for the 'Best Science Museum' accolade in Newsweek's 2024 Reader's Choice Awards. The museum finds itself competing in a category with 14 other esteemed science museums across the U.S., including renowned institutions such as the Exploratorium in San Francisco, the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, and the Museum of Science in Boston.

OMSI: A Diverse Array of Offerings

OMSI's nomination is a testament to its diverse range of educational exhibits and experiences. The museum boasts a variety of STEM exhibits that appeal to curious minds of all ages. These exhibits, rooted in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, are designed to ignite the spark of scientific inquiry and foster a lifelong love of learning. Additionally, OMSI is home to the Kendall Planetarium, the Empire Theater, and the USS Blueback submarine tour, all of which provide unique, immersive experiences for visitors.

Special Events and Public Engagement

Beyond its standard offerings, OMSI is also recognized for its lineup of special events, camps, classes, festivals, and Science Pubs. These activities, often interactive and engaging, further the museum's mission to inspire wonder and stimulate creative thinking. They also serve to strengthen the bond between the museum and its community, creating an environment that is not only educational but also enjoyable and inviting.

The Road to Recognition: Public Voting

Newsweek's voting page allows readers to cast their vote once per day until February 29, contributing to the selection of the top 10 museums. The final results, reflecting the collective voice of Newsweek's readership, will be disclosed on March 7. In response to the nomination, OMSI has taken to social media to rally public support, urging followers to participate in the voting process and help the museum secure its position among the best.