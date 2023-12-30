en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Oregon Middle School Scare: Hand Grenade Turns Out to be Dog Poop Bag Dispenser

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:28 pm EST
Oregon Middle School Scare: Hand Grenade Turns Out to be Dog Poop Bag Dispenser

On December 18, Patton Middle School in McMinnville, Oregon, was gripped by an unsettling event when a suspected hand grenade was spotted on a field near the school’s track. The school administration promptly secured the students and staff inside the building, responding with due diligence to the potential threat. The McMinnville Police Department was alerted and swiftly arrived on the scene, establishing a secure perimeter around the suspicious object.

Investigation and Resolution

The police department enlisted the specialized skills of the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad to assess the situation. Utilizing drone technology, authorities obtained close-up images of the suspicious item. After a thorough examination, it was determined that the object was not a hand grenade as initially suspected. Instead, it was a dog poop bag dispenser, ironically fashioned to resemble a grenade. The item was promptly removed to prevent further alarm and potential panic within the school community.

No Threat Detected

Captain Scott Fessler of the McMinnville Police Department confirmed that there were no threats made towards the school. Furthermore, it did not appear that the item was left with the intention to cause distress or panic. The identity of the individual who left the dispenser remains unknown, and Captain Fessler expressed doubt that anyone would come forward, except potentially to apologize for the unintentional concern caused.

Gratitude Expressed

The police department expressed their gratitude towards the school staff for their swift action in ensuring student safety during the incident. They also thanked the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad for their invaluable assistance and expertise in handling the situation. The incident serves as a reminder for schools to remain vigilant and prepared for unexpected situations that may arise, ensuring the safety of students and staff is always a top priority.

0
Safety United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

London's NYE Fireworks: Precision Planning and Festive Splendor Illuminate Skies

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning

By BNN Correspondents

San Francisco Bay Area Reels from Severe Storm; Motorists Cautioned on Road Conditions

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Police Officials Warn Public Against Accepting Unsolicited Gifts: A Proactive Measure Against Potential Crimes

By Bijay Laxmi

Police Officers' Kind Gesture Earns Praise Amidst Highway Distress ...
@Crime · 3 hours
Police Officers' Kind Gesture Earns Praise Amidst Highway Distress ...
heart comment 0
Berlin Braces for Major Police Deployment to Secure New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Wojciech Zylm

Berlin Braces for Major Police Deployment to Secure New Year's Eve Celebrations
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property

By Nimrah Khatoon

Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
New Year’s Eve in Noida and Greater Noida: Tight Security Measures in Place

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve in Noida and Greater Noida: Tight Security Measures in Place
Turks and Caicos Health Minister’s Call for ‘Healthy Holidays’

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
Latest Headlines
World News
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
18 seconds
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
1 min
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
2 mins
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
2 mins
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
2 mins
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
2 mins
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
2 mins
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
2 mins
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
3 mins
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app