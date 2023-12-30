Oregon Middle School Scare: Hand Grenade Turns Out to be Dog Poop Bag Dispenser

On December 18, Patton Middle School in McMinnville, Oregon, was gripped by an unsettling event when a suspected hand grenade was spotted on a field near the school’s track. The school administration promptly secured the students and staff inside the building, responding with due diligence to the potential threat. The McMinnville Police Department was alerted and swiftly arrived on the scene, establishing a secure perimeter around the suspicious object.

Investigation and Resolution

The police department enlisted the specialized skills of the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad to assess the situation. Utilizing drone technology, authorities obtained close-up images of the suspicious item. After a thorough examination, it was determined that the object was not a hand grenade as initially suspected. Instead, it was a dog poop bag dispenser, ironically fashioned to resemble a grenade. The item was promptly removed to prevent further alarm and potential panic within the school community.

No Threat Detected

Captain Scott Fessler of the McMinnville Police Department confirmed that there were no threats made towards the school. Furthermore, it did not appear that the item was left with the intention to cause distress or panic. The identity of the individual who left the dispenser remains unknown, and Captain Fessler expressed doubt that anyone would come forward, except potentially to apologize for the unintentional concern caused.

Gratitude Expressed

The police department expressed their gratitude towards the school staff for their swift action in ensuring student safety during the incident. They also thanked the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad for their invaluable assistance and expertise in handling the situation. The incident serves as a reminder for schools to remain vigilant and prepared for unexpected situations that may arise, ensuring the safety of students and staff is always a top priority.